Oklahoma Linebacker Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

NORMAN — The first surprise of transfer portal season has dropped for Oklahoma.

Linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who started the first eight games of the season, will enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2 according to a report from On3Sports.

McKinzie had 84 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his four seasons with the Sooners. He played in 42 games, starting 10.

He had 32 tackles, 6.5 for loss, a sack, and four quarterback hurries in 12 games this season.

After starting the first eight games of the season at middle linebacker, McKinzie missed the Nov. 1 game at Tennessee due to injury.

He was replaced in the starting lineup by Owen Heinecke, who thrived in the spot.

Heinecke led the Sooners with seven tackles in Friday's 34-24 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff while McKinzie had no tackles.

The Lubbock, TX, product chose Oklahoma over Texas and Texas Tech among others, flipping from the Sooners to the Longhorns and back again leading up to his signing.

McKinzie played in four games on special teams in 2022, then played in all 13 games as a backup linebacker and special teams contributor the next season as a redshirt freshman when he had 22 tackles, including one for loss.

Last season, he played in all 13 games, making his first two career starts at linebacker. He started in the Tulane game early in the season and in the Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy to end the season. He finished with 30 tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup last season. McKinzie had a season-high six tackles in the win at Auburn.

The linebacker position for the Sooners is in flux, with Kendal Daniels' eligibility over, Heinecke's eligibility being up in the air with the NCAA and the potential for Kip Lewis to depart after leading OU in tackles this season.

If Heinecke and Lewis don't return, Sammy Omosigho would be the Sooners' most experienced returning linebacker. Omosigho had 50 tackles this season.

McKinzie is the third OU player reportedly entering the transfer portal so far, joining cornerback Kendel Dolby and wide receiver Jayden Gibson.

McKinzie is engaged to former Sooners softball star Kinzie Hansen.