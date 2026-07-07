Will Oklahoma's Defensive Backs Be Able to Force More Turnovers in 2026?

Oklahoma’s defense has steadily improved under coach Brent Venables, and all the signs point to the Sooners once again having a stingy unit in 2026.

And OU’s secondary is a key reason why.

At cornerback, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory will be the starters. Bowen was a Third Team All-SEC pick as a sophomore in 2025, while Guillory received SEC All-Freshman team honors.

Bowen’s older brother, Peyton, will be a senior and one of the veteran leaders at safety. Likely taking the other starting safety role will be junior Michael Boganowski, who saw an expanded role while backing up Robert Spears-Jennings a year ago.

The Bowen brothers and Guillory have proven to be a few of the SEC’s premier ball-hawking defensive backs in starting roles. And Boganowski has shown the ability to be impactful, thanks to his big hits and proficiency while stopping the run.

One area in which OU’s defensive back can improve, however, is in creating turnovers.

The Sooners forced only 13 takeaways in 2025. Oklahoma finished the season with a minus-three turnover margin, as its offense committed 16 turnovers.

OU didn’t log its first takeaway until Week 5, when the Sooners forced a fumble and an interception in their 44-0 rout of Kent State.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

They tied for 68th nationally with nine interceptions, which put them in the middle of the pack nationally.

The Bowen brothers and backup cornerback Jacobe Johnson tied for the team lead with two interceptions a piece. Defensive end Taylor Wein and safeties Jaydan Hardy and Robert Spears-Jennings were responsible for the other three picks. Spears-Jennings played his final game for Oklahoma on Dec. 19 when the Sooners lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff, while Hardy transferred to Colorado during the offseason.

As outstanding as Guillory was during his first college football season — he notched 41 total tackles, 28 solo tackles and seven pass breakups — he ended the year with zero interceptions.

Boganowski, who has appeared in 26 games over two seasons, has also yet to force a takeaway as a college player.

The Sooners weren’t bad in this department by any means. Their grand total of nine was somewhat impressive considering it took them five games to record their first interception.

By all accounts, Oklahoma’s secondary should be one of the SEC’s best in the fall.

But for the group to establish itself as one of the nation’s best, the Sooners’ cornerbacks and safeties will need to tally more interceptions.