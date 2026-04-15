How Oklahoma WR Mackenzie Alleyne's Development Could Bolster Sooners' Offense

NORMAN — Saturday will be the first of many opportunities for Mackenzie Alleyne to prove himself in front of the fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Alleyne transferred to OU from Washington State after spending two seasons in Pullman. He is one of three wide receivers who signed with Oklahoma from the transfer portal in January, along with Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone.

Alleyne was once a walk-on for Washington State. And before deciding to come to OU, Alleyne was an unranked transfer prospect.

Even so, Alleyne believes that he’ll be a key contributor for the Sooners.

“I feel like I have something to prove,” Alleyne said. “Not just at Oklahoma, just in my daily life. I want people to know who my name is. I want to stand out no matter what it is, and that's just something I roll with every day of my life."

As a walk-on freshman in 2024, Alleyne didn’t appear in any games for WSU and played on the Cougars’ scout team.

The wideout’s role grew significantly in 2025. He appeared in 10 of the Cougars’ 13 games and played on 127 offensive snaps, ending the year with 72 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

His most notable performance came in WSU’s Potato Bowl win over Utah State, when Alleyne hauled in three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. That game showed that Alleyne can be a “playmaker” — a role that he hopes to fulfill at Oklahoma.

“I want to be the go-to player if you need something done,” Alleyne said. “I want to be that player you get the ball to. And that's just something I always live by: I want the ball in my hands, I want to score touchdowns for the team, I want to make everybody in the stadium happy and excited.”

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Alleyne overlapped with OU quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle for one season at Washington State, as both of them came to Norman prior to the 2025 season.

Just three weeks since arriving at OU, Alleyne has already proven to Mateer that he is a more polished player than he was in 2024.

“He was just a little pup when I was there at Washington State,” Mateer said. “He’s been great. He’s one of the receivers up there that is awesome to talk with, and he plays super hard, and that’s why he’s making so many plays and I’m proud of him.”

Alleyne’s performance has also caught the attention of head coach Brent Venables, who called the transfer a “really good football player” last week.

Though Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is more talented than the one Alleyne departed from in Pullman, his prior relationships with Mateer and Arbuckle have helped him adapt quickly to his new program.

“We go over the script and all the plays and even the film after practice,” Alleyne said. “I's just a repetition of seeing a place and having constructive criticism to learn and get better.”

With Isaiah Sategna, Livingstone and Harris expected to be OU’s star receivers, Alleyne will head into the spring game under the radar.

But that’s exactly where he likes to be.

“Once I got to (Washington State), I made the most out of everything I could get because I know I deserve the look that everybody else gets,” Alleyne said. “I know I can go out here and make the plays and be the person I can be."