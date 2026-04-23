How Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Continued to Develop During Spring Ball

NORMAN — At Oklahoma’s spring game on Saturday, Isaiah Sategna made one thing clear: He’s still really darn fast.

In the first quarter of the Sooners’ “Red and White” game, quarterback John Mateer found the speedy receiver wide open on a deep ball. Sategna hauled in the pass with only one man to beat, and the wide receiver juked past defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe before trotting into the end zone untouched.

Because Newcombe was wearing a blue non-contact jersey, the officials whistled the play dead before Sategna could score his touchdown.

But in Mateer’s eyes, it was a touchdown.

“I thought he scored, you know, but blue jersey… but it's all good,” Mateer said.

Even though Oklahoma’s offense collectively sputtered late in the 2025 season, Sategna served as a safety net for the unit.

He caught touchdowns of longer than 50 yards in three of OU’s final five regular-season games. His most iconic of those long scoring receptions came in the Sooners’ regular-season finale against LSU, when Sategna flew past everybody and caught a 58-yard pass from Mateer to send OU to the College Football Playoff.

The spring-game deep ball — against the wind, no less — proved that the connection between Mateer and Sategna is still there.

“That's been there before,” Mateer said. “It's a good feeling, and being able to put the ball on him like that against the wind… it felt good.”

Sategna began his college career at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma ahead of the 2025 season. In his first season in Norman, Sategna caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns.

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Even after such a successful first season with the Sooners, Sategna saw plenty of room to grow. And according to OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, he was disciplined in improving across the board.

“He's an awesome player — I think everyone in this room knows that,” Arbuckle said. “Even as an awesome player there's so many things that you can get better at at a higher level. And watching him just attack those areas has been cool.”

Oklahoma’s receiving corps will look much different than it did in 2025.

The Sooners added three wideouts — Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone and Mackenzie Alleyne — from the transfer portal while also signing three receivers from the Class of 2026. Oklahoma will be without Deion Burks, who hopes to hear his name called at the NFL Draft, as well as several wideouts who decided to transfer out of the program.

Entering his redshirt senior season, Sategna is one of the veterans at the position group. Per Arbuckle, the wide receiver has acted like it during the first few months of the offseason.

“Watching him bring along young guys and be an example at practice and get reps when maybe he shouldn't get reps… he wants to get better, and that's been awesome,” Arbuckle said. “Fired up about Isaiah. Fired up about his mindset and excited to get rolling into the summer and watch him develop even more.”