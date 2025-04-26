Keep Up With Oklahoma's NFL Free Agent Signings
With Oklahoma having only two players picked in this year’s NFL Draft, there are plenty of Sooners in the pool of undrafted free agents.
Linebacker Danny Stutsman (Saints) and safety Billy Bowman (Falcons) were both chosen in the fourth round on Saturday.
By the time the draft ended on Saturday night, however, OU had its smallest draft class since 2002, when Roy Williams and Rocky Calmus were drafted.
Now, former OU players await phone calls from their agents and/or potential employers — NFL teams — to begin their pro careers as free agents.
Sooners On SI readers can keep up with the signings all weekend right here as we update this story as news breaks.
Da’Jon Terry, Rams
Defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry was the first Sooner reported to have signed a free agent deal on Saturday night, as NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Terry had signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
After beginning his college career in 2019 and playing two seasons at Kansas and then transferring to play two more years at Tennessee, Terry played his final two seasons at OU.
He played in 62 games in his college career and made 14 starts. As a Sooner he played 26 games and got four starts, finishing with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1 1/2 quarterback sacks.
In his career, the 6-foot, 317-pound Terry finished with 91 tackles, 17 TFLs and 6 1/2 sacks.
Michael Tarquin
Offensive tackle Michael Tarquin began his career by playing three years at Florida, then spent one season at USC, where he played for Lincoln Riley. Tarquin's final collegiate season was at Oklahoma.
Tarquin reportedly has agreed to free agent terms with the Carolina Panthers, according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.
Tarquin played in 10 games with the Sooners, with seven starts. He started four games at right tackle and three starts at left tackle, and also missed a handful of games with injury.
Tarquin played in three games in 2019 as a true freshman for the Gators, then played in all 10 regular season games in 2020, 12 games (two starts) in 2021 and nine games (eight starts) in 2022.
His one season at USC, Tarquin played in 11 games and made eight starts, including each of the team’s first seven games.