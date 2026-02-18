How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Tennessee Volunteers

NORMAN — A once lifeless team now seems to be trending in the right direction.

Oklahoma, which went on a nine-game SEC losing streak that spanned from Jan. 7 to Feb. 7, has won two games in a row. The Sooners knocked off Georgia 94-78 on Saturday, one week after they defeated No. 15 Vanderbilt 92-91 on the road.

At 13-12 overall and 3-9 in conference play, OU still has plenty of work to do to re-enter the NCAA Tournament conversation.

But two more wins this week would help their postseason prospects.

Oklahoma will hit the road on Wednesday to face Tennessee on Wednesday before returning to Norman on Saturday for a game against Texas A&M.

These games won’t be easy.

Tennessee is tied for third in the SEC with an 8-4 record, and Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena is one of the toughest atmospheres in the conference. Texas A&M is 7-5 in league play with wins over Auburn, Texas and Georgia.

While difficult, both contests seem winnable.

Tennessee has six of its last seven games, but the Volunteers have struggled with ball control throughout the season, averaging a league-worst 12.6 turnovers per game. Plus, the Volunteers’ three most recent wins came against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU, which are toward the bottom of the SEC standings.

Texas A&M is on a four-game losing streak after the Aggies started SEC play 7-1. Granted, the losses have come against Florida, Alabama, Missouri and Vanderbilt — three of which are currently ranked — but the skid shows that the Aggies’ fast-paced, unconventional style is still far from a perfect machine.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Tennessee

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, TN)

Date: Feb. 18

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Oklahoma is currently No. 68 in the NET rankings, which are used heavily by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Sooners dropped as far as No. 85 in the midst of their lengthy losing streak.

Tennessee and Texas A&M are ranked No. 22 and No. 43 in NET, respectively. Home wins against teams ranked Nos. 1-30 are considered “quad-one” victories, while road wins against Nos. 1-50 meet the quad-one threshold.

This means that an OU victory against Tennessee would go down as a quad-one win, while a win over the Aggies would add Oklahoma another quad-two win to its resume.

After this week, Oklahoma will have only four regular-season games remaining. The Sooners will host Auburn and Missouri and battle LSU and Texas on the road. Auburn, Mizzou and Texas are firmly on the bubble, while LSU — like Oklahoma — needs a miracle to get into tourney consideration.

All four of those games will also be winnable.

This isn’t to say that Oklahoma is going to end SEC play on an eight-game winning streak. The Sooners dug themselves a giant hole to begin 2026, and in a league with so many quality teams, it can be hard to climb out of the cellar. And the Sooners can’t afford many — or any — setbacks.

But if the Sooners manage to get wins against Tennessee and Texas A&M, there is a pathway to the postseason in what once seemed like a forgotten season.