Where Does Oklahoma Stand in the Eyes of the NCAA Tournament Committee?

Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament hosting credentials got a boost over the weekend.

The Sooners were included in the first reveal of the Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 teams.

OU checked in at No. 16, which means that Oklahoma would host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center, but the Sooners are the last team with a hosting spot.

If the season ended today, OU would be placed in the Fort Worth 1 region with No. 1 UConn, 2-seeded LSU and 3-seeded Ohio State.

As the regular season winds down, the Sooners hope to add to their tournament résumé — a process that started on Sunday against Alabama.

Oklahoma took down the No. 25 Crimson Tide 79-71, adding another Quad 1 win to the Sooners’ season tally.

Center Raegan Beers helped the Sooners take down Alabama on Sunday afternoon. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jennie Baranczyk’s team has four games remaining in the regular season, including a home tilt with No. 21 Tennessee on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Oklahoma needs to emerge victorious in that contest to nail down a hosting bid, especially if the Sooners can take care of their contests against Georgia (Feb. 19), Arkansas (Feb. 26) and Missouri (March 1) to close out the regular season.

OU has no bad blips on its tournament résumé.

All of the Sooners’ losses — UCLA, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Kentucky and Ole Miss — have come against teams currently ranked in the top 17 of the AP Poll.

The only concern for Oklahoma would have been its record in Quad 1 contests, which was 3-6 heading into the Alabama matchup.

A victory over Tennessee would add another Quad 1 win for the Sooners, and then OU will have ample opportunity to put the finishing touches on its résumé at the SEC Tournament.

Oklahoma caught fire at the end of last season, too.

The Sooners took a seven-game winning streak to the SEC Tournament, where OU then beat Georgia and avenged a regular-season loss to Kentucky before ultimately falling to South Carolina.

Oklahoma was able to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament last year, which resulted in the Sooners returning to the Sweet 16.

A trip to the second weekend of this year’s NCAA Tournament could result in OU playing in Fort Worth, but the Sooners would then have to battle through either UConn or South Carolina as the 1-seeds in the two Fort Worth regions per Saturday’s top 16 rankings release.

Oklahoma will return to action on Thursday in a road matchup against Georgia. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.