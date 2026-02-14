How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Bulldogs

NORMAN — For the first time of the 2025-26 season, Oklahoma can start a conference winning streak.

The Sooners broke a nine-game skid last week, as they defeated No. 15 Vanderbilt 92-91. OU hosts Georgia on Saturday with hopes of winning its second game in a row.

Last week’s win was certainly the highlight of the year so far. But the result also doesn’t erase the Sooners’ dreadful start to SEC play.

After OU defeated Ole Miss at home to begin its league slate, it took the Sooners over a month to win their next game. Now 12-12 overall and 2-9 in SEC play, the Sooners are tied with LSU and South Carolina for last place in the conference.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Location: Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK)

Date: Feb. 14

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

The Sooners are in a hole that will be very difficult to get out of. But offensive performances like the one against Vanderbilt could help them gain some ground.

Against the Commodores, OU shot 53 percent from the field. The Sooners also shot 43 percent (9-of-21) on 3-pointers, as four Oklahoma players knocked down multiple threes.

Vanderbilt trailed by 19 points with just over three minutes remaining and still almost erased the deficit. But Oklahoma managed to find a path to victory, unlike the Sooners’ previous close SEC games against Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

To move out of the cellar, Oklahoma will need to put together a similar performance against a quality Bulldogs squad.

Georgia enters Saturday's game 17-7 and 5-6. The Bulldogs have struggled lately, losing four of their last five games after starting conference play 4-2. UGA is No. 35 in the NET rankings, which are used heavily by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Offense is what stands out about Georgia’s team, as the Bulldogs are second in the league in scoring, averaging 90.8 points per game. Guard Jeremiah Wilkinson leads UGA in scoring with 17.1 points per game, and three other Bulldogs — Blue Cain, Marcus Millender and Kanon Catchings — are averaging double figures.

The Bulldogs’ frontcourt has also been integral to their offensive success.

Georgia ranks third in the SEC in offensive rebounding, collecting 13.8 boards per contest. The Bulldogs are fourth in the league in total rebounding (40.2 per game).

Oklahoma saw its position in the NET move from No. 85 to No. 73 after the Vanderbilt game. With several likely NCAA Tournament squads — like Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas and Missouri — still on the schedule, perhaps there’s a minute chance that the Sooners can continue to climb and make the Big Dance.

But the margin for error is practically non-existent. Saturday’s tilt against the Bulldogs feels like a must-win.