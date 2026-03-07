How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

NORMAN — Oklahoma has a chance to do more than simply play spoiler on Saturday.

The Sooners, who have won five of their last seven games, are slowly creeping their way back toward the NCAA Tournament bubble. OU will go for its fourth win in a row on Saturday when the Sooners battle Texas in Austin — and this is a must-win game for the Sooners’ at-large chances.

The OU team that has taken the court over the last month looks far different from the one that lost nine contests in a row from Jan. 7 to Feb. 7.

In this stretch, the Sooners have earned wins against Vanderbilt, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Missouri. Their only losses have come against Tennessee and Texas A&M, both of which will be NCAA Tournament teams.

With only one regular-season game remaining, the Sooners are 16-14 overall and 6-11 in SEC play, currently sitting in 12th place in the conference’s standings. Oklahoma can move up to 11th with a win against the Longhorns and an Auburn loss to Alabama on Saturday.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas

Date: March 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Moody Center (Austin, TX)

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

The Sooners have gotten quality production out of their frontcourt and their backcourt throughout their recent surge. Center Mohamed Wague has reached double figures in each of his last four games, while guard Nijel Pack has made 13 3-pointers over the last three contests.

It took two-thirds of the season, but OU finally looks like a team that deserves to play well into March — but there’s no erasing its dreadful start to SEC play.

During the Sooners’ lengthy skid, they dropped games to some of the SEC’s tourney-bound squads, like Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky.

But perhaps more disheartening, OU lost to Mississippi State and South Carolina, which both have losing overall records. If the Sooners won even just those two games in January, there’s a good chance that they would be in the NCAA Tournament field.

As it stands, Oklahoma is listed as “considered” by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Essentially, Lunardi has OU as the 11th team out of the NCAA tourney field.

A win against Texas would move the Sooners closer to the cutline.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 39 in the NET rankings, used heavily by the tourney’s selection committee. They are the last of the “last four byes” for the tournament, according to Lunardi, meaning the Longhorns are the last team that would avoid opening the Big Dance at the First Four in Dayton.

In OU and Texas’ first meeting, the Sooners were the better team for the first 30 minutes before the Longhorns took control late. Texas overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Sooners 79-69 on Jan. 31.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

The 2025-26 season once seemed lost for Oklahoma, but now it isn’t.

Over the last few weeks, OU coach Porter Moser has emphasized that the Sooners still have an “urgent path” to the NCAA Tournament, though the margin for error is practically zero.

The Sooners will need to take down the Longhorns to keep their at-large postseason chances alive. If not, the only realistic way that they’ll go dancing is if they win the SEC Tournament next week.