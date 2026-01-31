How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

It took him eight tries, but Porter Moser finally got his first win over Texas last year.

Coming into the game between the Sooners and Longhorns in Austin on March 8, Moser was 0-7 against Texas in his tenure at Oklahoma. Moser led his squad to a 76-72 win over the Horns in both teams’ 2024-25 regular-season finale in a game that turned into a must-win for OU’s NCAA Tournament chances.

The Sooners did end up reaching the tourney a few weeks later, marking Moser’s first NCAA Tournament berth as OU’s coach.

At this point, with Oklahoma now 11-10 overall and 1-7 in SEC play, the Big Dance seems like a longshot. The Sooners will need to win just about every game from this point forward to get back on the right side of the bubble, as they’re currently No. 74 in the NET rankings.

If nothing else, a win over Texas on Saturday would prevent Oklahoma from fully submerging into disaster territory.

After an 86-70 win over Ole Miss to begin conference play, the Sooners have slid further and further down toward the bottom of the SEC’s standings. OU has lost seven contests in a row, most recently falling 83-79 to No. 15 Arkansas at home on Tuesday.

Most notable about the seven-game slide? The Sooners have seemingly found a new way to lose in each game.

The only two blowouts in this stretch came at the hands of Mississippi State and Florida. The Bulldogs held OU to a 31-percent clip from the floor and outscored the Sooners 45-26 in the second half of their 19-point win. Florida scored a staggering 60 points in the paint en route to winning 96-79 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma’s close losses have been arguably more disheartening.

The Sooners went back and forth with Arkansas, the SEC’s top-ranked team, but a poorly drawn play led to Xzayvier Brown's shot being swatted by Trevon Brazile, allowing the Razorbacks to ice the game. Missouri hit buzzer-beaters to end both regulation and overtime as the Tigers won 88-87 in Columbia. And against Alabama, the Sooners blew a 10-point halftime lead and Nijel Pack failed to connect on a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds.

It’s become a bad habit for the Sooners that they can’t seem to win close games.

The good news? Texas has traces of the same habit.

The Longhorns are 3-5 in SEC play. They have lost three of their last four games, all by less than 10 points.

On Tuesday, Texas held a 14-point lead over Auburn before the Tigers mounted a comeback to win 88-82. The Longhorns also held late leads against Texas A&M and Kentucky but couldn’t hold on.

That said, Texas’ highs in the first few weeks of SEC play have been higher than Oklahoma’s.

The Longhorns earned back-to-back ranked wins against Alabama and Vanderbilt after they opened league play with two losses in a row. And their lone win in their recent skid came against Georgia, as the Longhorns outscored the Bulldogs 57-30 in the second half.

Still, Oklahoma is more than capable of earning a win against Texas if it executes in crunch time.

This isn’t to say that the Sooners will suddenly be back in the NCAA Tournament picture if they beat Texas — they will need to do a lot of winning in the final few weeks of the regular season to get there.

But it would at least provide fans with a brief reprieve from what has been a dreadful start to the new year for Oklahoma.