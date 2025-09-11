Oklahoma Announces Full Men's Basketball Schedule
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — With its non-conference slate of games finalized, University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione and head coach Porter Moser announced the Sooners' full 2025-26 men's basketball schedule Thursday.
Oklahoma will play a 31-game regular season that features 16 home contests, 11 true road outings and four neutral-site games. It begins its campaign with an exhibition contest vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 24 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. That competition is one of three the Sooners will play in NBA arenas in 2025-26. They also take on Arizona State at PHX Arena (Phoenix Suns) on Dec. 6 and Oklahoma State at Paycom Center (Oklahoma City Thunder) on Dec. 13.
OU opens the regular season at home vs. Saint Francis on Monday, Nov. 3, and will play additional non-conference home games vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 11), Oral Roberts (Nov. 20), Alcorn State (Nov. 23), Kansas City (Dec. 16), Stetson (Dec. 22) and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 29). The Nov. 11 OU-student-only Arkansas-Pine Bluff game will be played at historic McCasland Field House and will not be part of the OU season ticket package.
The Sooners will play true road games at Gonzaga in the second game of the season on Nov. 8 (off campus at Spokane Arena) and at Wake Forest on Dec. 2 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Last year, the SEC went 14-2 in the event.
Neutral-site non-conference action includes outings against Nebraska on Nov. 15 in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon), vs. Marquette on Nov. 28 in Chicago (Credit Union 1 Arena), vs. Arizona State and vs. Oklahoma State.
In Southeastern Conference play, each league team will face the other 15 squads at least once, and each team will twice play three others during the schedule. For the second straight year, the Sooners will take on Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M both home and away.
Oklahoma will open SEC play at home by hosting Ole Miss on Saturday, Jan. 3. All nine of OU's SEC opponents that visit Lloyd Noble Center in 2026 made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including five that advanced to at least the Sweet 16: Florida (national champion), Auburn (Final Four), Alabama (Elite Eight), Arkansas (Sweet 16) and Ole Miss (Sweet 16).
OU will play five Saturday SEC home contests: Jan. 3 vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 17 vs. Alabama, Jan. 31 vs. Texas, Feb. 14 vs. Georgia and Feb. 21 vs. Texas A&M. Its four midweek home games will be Jan. 13 or 14 vs. Florida, Jan. 27 or 28 vs. Arkansas, Feb. 24 or 25 vs. Auburn and March 3 or 4 vs. Missouri.
The Sooners' five Saturday road contests in league action will be played Jan. 10 at Texas A&M, Jan. 24 at Missouri, Feb. 7 at Vanderbilt, Feb. 28 at LSU and March 7 at Texas. Their four midweek road games will be Jan. 6 or 7 at Mississippi State, Jan. 20 or 21 at South Carolina, Feb. 3 at Kentucky and Feb. 17 or 18 at Tennessee. Tennessee advanced to last season's Elite Eight and Kentucky to the Sweet 16.
Weekend dates for the 2026 SEC slate have been finalized, as have some midweek dates. Most of the midweek contests, however, will be announced by the conference office at a later time, as will tip times and TV network and streaming designations.
The SEC Tournament will be played at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the fourth straight year. The event will run from March 11-15.
The SEC is coming off one of the most dominant seasons in history, with its teams winning a record 88.9% (185-23) of their regular season non-conference games in 2025. Their KenPom.com rating of +22.09 was the highest in history. The league also set NCAA records with 14 NCAA Tournament selections and seven Sweet 16 teams, and tied the NCAA record with four Elite Eight squads. Florida's national title was the SEC's first since 2012.
Oklahoma ranks No. 6 nationally in On3's Team Transfer Portal Index. And according to 247Sports, three of OU's incoming transfers rank among the SEC's top 11 (Xzayvier Brown at No. 8, Derrion Reid at No. 9 and Nijel Pack at No. 11), and a fourth (Tae Davis) ranks No. 19.
Oklahoma season tickets are on sale now, starting at just $199. For more information, contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424, email outickets@ou.edu or visit www.SoonerSports.com/Tickets.
New courtside seats are being added for the 2025-26 season along the south baseline of Lloyd Noble Center. Fans interested in more information should contact the Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or soonerclub@ou.edu.