Oklahoma Moves One Giant Leap Closer to New Basketball Arena
What a week for Norman, Oklahoma.
On Saturday, the Sooners host No. 6-ranked Tennessee in the program’s very first conference game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. With ESPN’s “College GameDay” on campus, it’s OU’s first ranked opponent to play in Norman since No. 24 Oklahoma State in 2022 (Brent Venables’ first season), and the first top-10 foe to come to town since No. 8 TCU on Nov. 11, 2017 (Lincoln Riley’s first season). It’s also the highest-ranked opponent since No. 3 Ohio State came to Owen Field on Sept. 17, 2016 (Bob Stoops’ last season).
But while OU’s SEC Era has been in the planning stages since July 2021, OU’s basketball future may have arrived late Tuesday night when the Norman City Council voted 5-4 to approve the early stages of planning for the Rock Creek Entertainment District — the centerpiece of which would be a new arena for OU basketball and women’s gymnastics.
Tuesday was the second of two public hearings on the new facility.
It’s not time to break ground just yet. A public referendum will likely challenge the city council’s vote and bring it to ballot. If that comes to pass, many believe a vote requiring taxpayer dollars would have a hard time passing.
Still, Tuesday was one giant leap in the direction of moving the Sooners out of aging, lifeless Lloyd Noble Center and into a new, state-of-the-art facility that’s well off campus in the northwest corner of Norman in the I-35 corridor.
“Tonight’s vote represents a historic moment in Norman’s history,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a university statement. “A large coalition came together to support this initiative that will create thousands of new jobs, more housing, and exciting new entertainment options for our residents that will help make Norman a destination city.
"The entire OU family is grateful to the City Council for its leadership, vision, and vote of support. We are also thankful to all the countless citizens who worked so hard to make this project happen. Tonight’s vote was an important milestone, and we look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with government and business leaders from Norman and Cleveland County to move this project to completion.”
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione echoed those sentiments.
“Tonight, we saw strong leadership when our city needed it most,” Castiglione said. “This was indeed a vote for a transformative opportunity for the City of Norman and Cleveland County. OU has made it known that we want to be a great partner in the growth of our community, and now with the synergy of our membership in the SEC and this innovative district, we can reap the additional benefits of thousands of new fans visiting Norman, many for the very first time, as well as have a venue that can attract more people to our area for other events.
"We’re endlessly thankful for the opportunity to have an environment where we can put Sooner Magic on full display, showing our state and region all Oklahoma has to offer. The district and arena will do wonders for our ability to compete and win. Our sincere thanks go to Mayor (Larry) Heikkila and the rest of the Norman City Council for leading us to a brighter future.”