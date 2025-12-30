NORMAN — The Sooners extended their winning streak in their final non-conference game of the 2025-26 season.

Oklahoma overcame a slow start to comfortably defeat Mississippi Valley State 93-69 on Monday. The win is OU’s fourth in a row and eighth in the last nine games.

Oklahoma improved to 10-3 with the win, while the Delta Devils dropped to 1-13.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Atak Paces Sooners Early

Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak shoots a 3-pointer against MVSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Kuol Atak, a redshirt freshman forward, gave the Sooners life during an otherwise slow start offensively.

Atak finished the first half with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Five of his seven made field goals in the half were 3-pointers.

The Sooners went 8-of-19 on field goals not attempted by Atak in the first half. They also committed five turnovers, and they led by just nine points at halftime.

But Atak’s hot start evidently sparked the Sooners, as they outscored the Delta Devils 50-35 in the second half.

Atak finished the game with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He surpassed his previous career-high of 18 points, which he set in his college basketball debut against Saint Francis. The redshirt freshman entered Monday’s game averaging 6.5 points per game.

"I was just more so just in the flow of the game, seeing what was open and whatnot," Atak said. "It was a zone, and I love when I see zone."

Russian Big Man Makes Debut

Oklahoma center Kirill Elatontsev plays defense against MVSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Kirill Elatontsev, who officially joined the team on Sunday, played his first college basketball game against the Delta Devils.

Elatontsev finished the game with six points, four rebounds and an assist during his 18 minutes on the court.

"I thought Kirill battled," OU coach Porter Moser said. "He’ll get better and better."

At 6-11 and 240 pounds, Elatontsev’s addition is much-welcomed for the Sooners. He joins Atak and freshman Kai Rogers as another depth piece in the frontcourt behind starters Derrion Reid, Tae Davis and Mohamed Wague.

A native of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Elatontsev previously competed in the VTB United League, which is viewed as the top professional club basketball league in the country. He averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during his most recent season in the league (2024-25).

Conference Play Looming

Oklahoma's Xzayvier Brown looks for a pass against MVSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After a shaky, 2-2 start to the year, the Sooners enter their SEC slate playing quality basketball.

OU earned quality non-conference wins over Marquette, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State to bolster their resume in the first two months of the season. The Sooners’ only three losses came against Gonzaga, Nebraska and Arizona State.

Before Monday’s contest, Oklahoma was ranked No. 50 in the NET rankings, which are used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to choose which teams make the tourney.

All 16 of the SEC’s members are ranked in the top 150 of the NET, and 14 are ranked in the top 100, meaning that every game will be an opportunity for OU to improve its resume.

Oklahoma will host Ole Miss on Saturday for its SEC opener. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m.

"Now it’s real," Moser said. "You’re heading into the SEC on Saturday, and looking forward to that challenge.”