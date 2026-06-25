Oklahoma's SEC Home and Road Schedule Announced

Oklahoma’s conference schedule has come into focus.

The path through the Southeastern Conference is set for Porter Moser’s Sooners.

OU will battle Texas, Missouri and Georgia in a home-and-home series this year, and the Sooners will play every other team in the league once.

Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt will join Texas, Missouri and Georgia in making trips to the Lloyd Noble Center this season.

OU will then travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in addition to the Longhorns, the Tigers and the Bulldogs.

Conference play will start on Jan. 2, and it will conclude on March 6 before the SEC Tournament plays from March 10-14 in Nashville.

Games, dates and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Last season, the SEC sent 10 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Of those, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt will all play in Norman.

In the past two seasons, the SEC has produced 24 NCAA Tournament teams.

The Sooners have also reportedly filled a large portion of their non-conference slate.

Oklahoma will battle Pittsburgh and Purdue at the Fort Myers Tip-Off during Feast Week, and OU is slated to take on Arizona State at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Dec. 5 and reprise the Bedlam rivalry against Oklahoma State at the Paycom Center on Dec. 12.

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OU reportedly will also welcome East Texas A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Campbell, Alabama State, Jackson State and UL Monroe to the Lloyd Noble Center.

Moser hopes to lead his Sooners back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time this year in an expanded tournament field.

The Big Dance will move from 68 teams to 76 teams next spring, opening the door for additional programs to earn at-large bids to March Madness.

The Sooners prioritized retention this offseason.

Key contributors Xzayvier Brown and Derrion Reid will return alongside Dayton Forsythe and Kai Rogers.

OU also hit the portal hard.

Oklahoma signed former UCF and Utah Valley guard Tyler Hendricks, former Texas Tech, Creighton and Texas A&M guard Pop Isaacs, former Louisville forward Khani Rooths, former New Mexico State, Colorado Mesa and Oregon State center Yaak Yaak, as well as landing 6-foot-11 center Akoldah Gak from the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League.