OU Basketball: Oklahoma Adds St. Joseph's Assistant to 2025-26 Staff
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the hiring of Justin Scott as assistant coach Wednesday.
Scott joins the OU staff after spending six seasons at Saint Joseph's, where he was associate head coach the last two years and helped the Hawks record back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time in 20 years. They improved their win total each of the last four seasons and went 22-13 with an NIT appearance in 2024-25.
In addition to serving as recruiting coordinator at Saint Joseph's, Scott presided over game and clock management, rules education and dead-ball situations. He also played a key role in player development and opponent scouting. He was instrumental in helping develop prominent Hawks players Cam Brown, Xzayvier Brown, Rasheer Fleming, Jordan Hall and Erik Reynolds.
"We're extremely excited to welcome Justin to the OU family," said Moser. "He brings a wealth of experience as a former head coach, and as the associate head coach at Saint Joseph's the last six years. He's got great recruiting ties on the East Coast, and in this day and age it's important for staffs to have those relationships and connections across the country. He's also an excellent on-floor teacher and has an energy and a competitive nature that fits our staff perfectly. We're absolutely thrilled to have Justin and his family join our program."
Before his tenure with the Hawks, the 41-year-old Scott spent nine seasons at NCAA Division III Arcadia University, just north of Philadelphia, starting as an assistant coach in 2010 and taking over as head coach in 2012. He compiled a 104-87 record in seven seasons as head coach and led the Knights to their first conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance and win in 2019. That same year, Arcadia recorded a school-record 23 victories against just six losses, as Scott was recognized as the Sam Cozen Small College Basketball Coach of the Year by the Philadelphia Area Small College Coaches Association. He was named Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Coach of the Year that season for the second time, first picking up the honor in 2013.
Scott also served as assistant athletics director at Arcadia starting in 2016 and later was named associate athletics director. He was also a member of the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee.
"I've admired Coach Moser from afar for many years, with the job he did at Loyola and taking that program to the Final Four and to the Sweet 16," said Scott. "Plus, he's got a great reputation of developing assistants into head coaches. I'm extremely excited to work with him and with the great staff he's assembled at Oklahoma. I'm also incredibly excited about joining the best college basketball league in the country — the SEC. Hopefully I can bring to OU some of things I've learned in my time at other coaching stops and help elevate the program and staff. Our family can't wait to get to Norman and get started."
Scott also boasts international experience, having served as head coach of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines senior men's national team. Under his leadership, the squad posted a 6-6 record and finished sixth at the 2015 FIBA Caribbean Basketball Championship, followed by a fifth-place showing in 2018.
A Philadelphia native, Scott played at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University where he was a two-year letterwinner for the Warriors. He later returned to his alma mater and spent three seasons (2007-10) on the coaching staff before joining Arcadia University.
Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2007 and a master’s degree in management and leadership with a concentration in sport management in 2008, both from East Stroudsburg.
He and his wife Amber have four children: son Xzayvier Brown, who signed last week to play with the OU men's basketball team, and daughters Parker, Harper and Nyler.