OU Basketball: Oklahoma Fights But Falls to Kentucky in Instant Classic
MBB: Kentucky gamer
NORMAN — Oklahoma may or may not be going to the NCAA Tournament.
But one thing became clear on Wednesday night against Kentucky: the Sooners aren’t running from this fight.
Four days after upsetting No. 21 Mississippi State, OU returned to Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night against the No. 17-ranked Wildcats and took them literally to the final buzzer.
Kentucky pulled out an 83-82 win that was back and forth on the scoreboard and overflowing with emotion from both sides.
Former Sooner Otega Oweh, who leads Kentucky at 15.7 points per game this season, scored the Wildcats’ final 18 points, including the game-winner with six seconds left, and finished with a game-high 28.
Jeremiah Fears’ last-second drive to the basket was blocked in traffic by Brandon Garrison and Oweh as the buzzer sounded.
“You really wanted him with the ball in his hand," OU coach Porter Moser said. "And I trust him. … And that one didn’t go our way."
Fans were made to wait for a review — Moser said there was apparently a possible technical foul to be reviewed before the buzzer, which turned out to be nothing — before the officials signaled the end of the game.
“It’s a great feeling coming into your old space and getting the win,” Oweh said.
Oklahoma fell to 17-11 overall and 4-11 in Southeastern Conference play, while Kentucky improved to 19-9 and 8-7.
“I’m hurting for them that they fell one point short in this game,” Moser said.
It was the Wildcats’ first-ever visit to Norman, and it was worth the wait. Kentucky led by as many as nine in the first half, Oklahoma led by five in the second half and the game was tied four times in the final seven minutes.
“This one had all the makings of an NCAA Tournament first-round game,” said UK coach Mark Pope.
After the block, Kentucky players, led by Garrison, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy, were exhorted by the inordinate number of Big Blue Nation fans inside the Sooners' arena. The game was a bit physical all night, and it got especially so down the stretch.
"It was two teams going at it. Competitive. Going at it," Moser said. "It was a high-level game. You got two teams going at it in February that wanted to win."
Oweh scored five quick points out of the gate but was roundly booed by the OU student section every time he touched the ball and went quiet — at least until the second half, when he exploded offensively and single handedly kept his team in the game.
"I didn't know what to expect (from the fans)," Oweh said. "But it just became hooping."
Oweh scored eight straight field goals down the stretch for Kentucky, including three layups, two dunks and a 3-pointer. He also made two free throws that put the ‘Cats on top 77-75 with 2:48 on the clock.
“My hat’s off to him,” Moser said. “He had a phenomenal game. Made some big shots.”
Fears tied it at 77 with a baseline drive, and after Oweh hit another jumper, Glenn Taylor drilled a 3 from the left wing to put the Sooners back on top 80-79 with 1:45 to go.
After Taylor’s next 3 rolled off the rim, Kentucky rebounded and called timeout with 59.6 seconds remaining. Following the stoppage, Oweh got free again under the basket and dropped in a layup that put UK up 81-80 with 45.2 seconds to play.
“We messed up a switch,” Moser said.
OU came out of a timeout and the possession snagged, but Jalon Moore drove and got to the free throw line for two shots with 20 seconds left. He made both, setting up the mad scramble in the final seconds.
Kentucky got hot in the first half and came out of halftime still smoking, but OU battled back with precision shooting of its own. The Sooners shot 58 percent in the second half.
Kentucky surged to a quick lead early in the first half, but Oklahoma refused to go away, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 43-41 at halftime.
The Sooners started 0-for-7 from 3-point range, while Kentucky was just 1-for-6.
OU was down 17-8 and things were looking precarious when Moore delivered eight straight OU points all by himself.
Moore hit a pull-up jump shot, drew the foul and made the free throw to cut ti to 17-11 with 10:42 left in the first half.
Moore then drained OU’s first 3 from the top of the circle to make it 19-14, and after a steal by Fears, Moore raced down the lane and threw down a tomahawk dunk to force the Wildcats into a timeout with 9:41 on the clock.
OU came into Wednesday still on the good side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who had the Sooners in the four-team group labeled “Last Four Byes.”
There’s more ahead for Oklahoma, of course, starting with Saturday’s game at Ole Miss, followed by two final regular season games next week; Wednesday in Norman against No. 14 Missouri and the season finale next Saturday at Texas.