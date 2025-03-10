OU Basketball: Oklahoma Freshman Jeremiah Fears Lands Another SEC Award
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears made the most of his opportunities last week.
This week he is reaping the rewards.
Fears, a 6-foot-4, 182-pound freshman from Joliet, IL, led the Sooners to two massive victories over Missouri and Texas and on Monday was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Fears averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steal as the Sooners stsrengthened their NCAA Tournament resume with two Quad 1 wins over quality SEC opponents.
In OU's 96-84 win over No. 15 Missouri at Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night, Fears scored a career‐high 31 points on just 13 field goal attempts. He was 9-of-13 from the field and made all 12 of his free throws (tying a career high). He added four rebounds, five assists and a steal while committing a career‐low one turnover.
In the Sooners' 76-72 victory at Texas on Saturday, Fears overcame a 2-of-14 shooting performance by getting to the free throw line repeatedly, where he made 9‐of‐10 free throws shooting and scored 13 points. Fears added two rebounds, four assists and a steal with just two turnovers.
He drew 21 fouls over the two games and was 21-of-22 from the line (.955). He entered the week averaging 3.6 turnovers per game but had just three total in the two wins.
It's the fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award for Fears, who was also honored Dec. 2, Dec. 23 and Feb. 24.
On the season, Fears is the only SEC player, regardless of class, and one of just two freshmen nationally (Duke's Cooper Flagg is the other) to average at least 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Over the last six contests, Fears is averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is the only player in the SEC this season to average at least 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over a six-game stretch (only five other SEC players have done it over the last 10 seasons; LSU's Ben Simmons, Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LSU's Tremont Waters, Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and Auburn's Sharife Cooper). Only two other Sooners have accomplished the feat going back to the start of the 1996-97 season (Trae Young in 2017-18 and Austin Reaves in 2020-21).
No. 14 seed Oklahoma (19-12, 6-12 SEC) meets No. 11 seed Georgia (20-11, 8-10) in a first-round SEC Tournament game on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT inside 19,395-seat Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The winner will play No. 6 seed Kentucky on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. Both games will be televised by SEC Network.