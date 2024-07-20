OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Pledge from 4-star Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears
On Saturday, 4-star Compass Prep (AZ) combo guard Jeremiah Fears announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Rated the No. 32 overall prospect and No. 6 combo guard in the nation, according to 247Sports, Fears is a massive addition for Porter Moser and company.
Not only is Fears an exciting player who should give the Sooners a much better chance to be competitive heading into the SEC, but the addition of such a highly touted prospect could help put fans back in the stands at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, Fears has a great handle and good quickness, making him an effective slasher when driving to the basket. Additionally, the talented wing player has good touch around the rim and is able to finish a layup nearly every time he gets to the rim.
Fears committed to Illinois in January and was locked in with the Fighting Illini until July 1, when the 4-star guard backed off of his pledge. Moser and the Sooners are benefactors of Fears' decommitment, as OU was able to earn a pledge less from the coveted recruit less than three weeks later.
According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Fears will reclassify to the 2024 recruiting class, giving Oklahoma another talented ball-handler on the roster as the team heads into its inaugural season in the SEC.
Fears' reclassification means that he will join Dale (OK) guard Dayton Forsythe and Haltom (TX) forward Kuol Atak as true freshman on the Sooners' roster this season.
Fears has had plenty of success at Nike's EYBL Peach Jam event on the AAU circuit over the past week, competing for the 17U Indy Heat's Gym Rats squad. On Thursday, Fears notched 35 points and eight rebounds while shooting 12-of-17 from the floor, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
Earlier in the week, Fears tallied 20 points, four rebounds and four assists to knock off former NBA All-Star Bradley Beal's AAU team, earning praise from the 12-year veteran after an impressive performance.
Fears' brother, Jeremy Fears Jr., plays guard at Michigan State and finished his first collegiate season in 2024.