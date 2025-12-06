Porter Moser’s Sooners Lean on DCOs for Another 'Neutral-Site' Test vs. Arizona State

NORMAN — Another game, another dominant defensive performance that leads to — this time, a true — road victory at Wake Forest, 86-68.

At 6-2, the Oklahoma Sooners have had only a few pieces of evidence to show that Porter Moser's hopes that his 2025-26 squad can be a strong defensive team. Against Gonzaga, OU was outplayed an outclassed. Nebraska? A second-half collapse on defense was to blame.

Now riding a four-game winning streak that includes wins away from Norman over Marquette and, most recently, Wake Forest, the Sooners are finding their identity. Moser’s vision of Oklahoma thriving off its defense to spark quick scoring runs is starting to come to life.

"I think we’re so much better when we’re in transition, and you can’t get in transition without getting stops," Moser said on Friday. "So, we’re getting more stops. I think we can run more. We obviously call them 'DCOs': our defense creates our offense."

Oklahoma Sooners forward Tae Davis | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Against Wake Forest last Tuesday, the Sooners rode a 37-14 12-minute run in the second half tied at 54 to pull away for good. OU held the Demon Deacons to 5-24 shooting during that stretch. Moser's true appreciation for defensive sequences like that came even before the game and especially afterwards.

"The guys saw it," Moser said. "We broke down the film with the guys and they were more intentional about being together, locked in, five guys stopping the ball instead of like, oh, the ball’s over there, I’ve got to get my rest."

Oklahoma will have another great test for their "DCO" ability on Saturday night when they take on Arizona State in Phoenix, AZ (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network). The Sun Devils have been off since losing to USC in the Maui Invitational championship game and boast point guard Moe Odum who dropped 36 points in a victory over Texas in Hawaii.

Moser compared Odum's play to that of former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker for his ability to score off the dribble and drive hard to the basket. "The way he can draw fouls," Moser said. "He has a midrange game that's elite."

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arizona State

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ When: Saturday, 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 p.m. Channel: CBS Sports Network

When the Oklahoma defense has struggled, its been due to foul trouble. Particularly when big-man Moe Waguee finds himself the victim of whistles early in the first half. Against Wake Forest, Waguee was exceptional on the glass (career-high 14 rebounds), scoring (11 points) and playing clean (didn't pick up a second foul until the second half).

Waguee will be looked on against the Sun Devils who present a challenge in the paint. Reminescent to OU's game against Gonzaga earlier in the season, Arizona State features a large front court.

"It’s one of the biggest starting lineups in the country at 7-1, 6-11, 6-11," Moser said. "That’s their starting lineup. Against Wake Forest, they’re an outstanding offensive rebounding team. They were crushing teams, and I thought our guys collectively, I think everybody had a defensive rebound that played — and multiple ones. So, that’s trending in the right direction.”

This will be Oklahoma's final neutral site game far from Norman. The Sooners will return to Oklahoma next Saturday for a date with Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City followed by a four-game home stretch that bleeds into conference play and January.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Moser is confident the string of "neutral" site games OU has played this year has prepared them for tough games on the road. While Saturday's matchup is another "neutral" site game — played in the Mortgage Matchup Center where the Phoenix Suns play — Moser likes how his team has bonded in hostile arenas.

"I think we’re one of just a handful of teams in the country that are in Power Five that this is going to be our fifth Power Five game away from home," Moser said. "Our guys, they’re embracing it. Excited for another challenge.

"To get Marquette and Wake, both of those back-to-back, and for us too we’re trending playing better defense,"Moser said. "That’s where I was outspoken with the guys for the last couple weeks and just getting more connected defensively. I really saw it play out against Wake Forest.”