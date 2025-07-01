OU Basketball: Oklahoma Receives Good News About Transfer Guard
One of Oklahoma’s most coveted transfer players will reportedly be eligible for the 2025-26 season.
Nijel Pack, a transfer guard who most recently played at Miami, received a medical waiver from the NCAA and is cleared to play for the Sooners in the upcoming season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Pack played in nine games for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, his fifth year of college basketball, before suffering a season-ending injury. He averaged 13.9 points per game up until his injury, which he suffered in Miami’s loss to Tennessee on Dec. 10.
Pack began his college basketball career at Kansas State, playing two seasons for the Wildcats. The guard played two seasons in Manhattan, leading the Wildcats with 17.4 points per game and earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.
After his second season, Pack transferred to Miami, where he played three seasons.
Pack helped lead the Hurricanes to the Final Four in 2022-23, averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He followed that up with 13.3 points and 3.6 assists per game in his fourth season, 2023-24.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma in the SEC: Year One in Review
- Which Oklahoma Players Missed out on Being Part of College Basketball Video Game?
- Oklahoma Linebacker Using Defensive Shakeup to Become Better Leader
Though Pack didn’t redshirt in any of his previous four seasons, he was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That extra year, though, ended sooner than expected, with the guard suffering a foot injury in the non-conference portion of the season.
Because of the reported waiver, Pack will have the rare opportunity to play a sixth year of college hoops.
Pack is part of a strong transfer portal class that the Sooners compiled.
OU signed three other transfers: forward Derrion Reid (Alabama), forward Tae Davis (Notre Dame) and guard Xzayvier Brown (St. Joseph’s). Oklahoma’s 2025 transfer portal class is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports.
The transfer additions are much-needed for the Sooners after they lost most of their production from the 2024-25 squad in the offseason.
After just one year at OU, guard Jeremiah Fears declared for the NBA Draft after the season and was selected No. 7 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. Starters Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin and Kobe Elvis all graduated, while Duke Miles and Luke Northweather transferred to Vanderbilt and Missouri, respectively.
The Sooners finished the 2024-25 season 20-14 overall, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Porter Moser's four-year tenure as head coach. They began the season 13-0 before going 3-10 in their first 13 SEC games.
Oklahoma will unveil its full 2025-26 schedule at a later date. The Sooners will reportedly play games against Marquette, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Gonzaga and Wake Forest in the non-conference portion of their schedule.