Which Oklahoma Players Missed out on Being Part of College Basketball Video Game?
It appears that college basketball fans will soon have a new video game to represent their favorite teams.
EA Sports posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter), teasing a new college basketball video game. The caption reads “Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back.”
EA hasn’t yet revealed any details about the game, but Matt Brown of Extra Points wrote a blog about a memo he received from the College Licensing Company about the game. (Extra Points is a site that covers business, policy and off-the-field stories around college sports).
In his blog, Brown reported that the memo says the game is aiming for a 2028 release and that the game is expected to feature both men’s and women’s teams.
NCAA Basketball 10 is the last college basketball video game that came out, releasing on Nov. 17, 2009. Oklahoma legend Blake Griffin graced the cover of that game.
The news about a new college basketball game comes after EA Sports released the first college sports video game, EA College Football 25, in July 2024.
It’s unclear if the game will be called NCAA Basketball, or if it will follow the football game’s model and take the name EA College Basketball.
In the decade and a half since the release of the last college basketball video game, several Sooners have cemented their statuses as legends in the program.
Here are five that would have been the most fun to play with:
5. Jordan Woodard (2013-2017)
Jordan Woodard was a centerpiece for the Sooners alongside Hield, and he would’ve also been fun to play with in a college basketball video game.
The point guard, who played four years at OU, registered 13 points and 3.4 assists per game as a junior in 2015-16, helping the Sooners reach the Final Four. He finished fourth all-time in OU history in assists (471) and fifth in made free throws (440).
Woodard never reached the NBA, going undrafted in 2017. He has played for Legia Warsaw of the Polish Basketball League since 2018.
4. Jeremiah Fears (2024-25)
Jeremiah Fears is another one-and-done player, but he was excellent in his only season at OU.
The freshman guard notched 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest as a true freshman, helping OU reach its first NCAA Tournament under coach Porter Moser. His most iconic moment came against Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational in December, when he converted on a game-winning four-point play.
The New Orleans Pelicans recently took Fears with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
3. Austin Reaves (2019-21)
Austin Reaves transferred to Oklahoma after starting his college career at Wichita State, playing two seasons with the Sooners.
He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior in 2020-21, averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Reaves and the Sooners went two rounds deep in that year’s NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual national runner up Gonzaga.
Reaves has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2021, when he signed as an undrafted free agent. The former Sooner is coming off his best season in the NBA, when he averaged 20.2 points per game for the Lakers.
2. Trae Young (2017-2018)
Trae Young played just one season in Norman, but he was electric as a Sooner.
The point guard was a consensus All-American in his lone collegiate season — 2017-18 — and led the nation with 27.4 points per game.
Young has segued his college greatness to the professional ranks, making the All-Star Game four times for the Atlanta Hawks since joining the NBA in 2018. He has averaged more than 20 points per game in all of his NBA seasons, except for his rookie year.
It’s a shame that OU fans never got the chance to recreate his 48-point outing against Oklahoma State — and change that outcome from a loss to a win.
1. Buddy Hield (2012-2016)
In 132 games with the Sooners, Buddy Hield averaged 17.4 points per game. As a senior in 2015-16, Hield averaged 25 points per contest and won his second Big 12 Player of the Year honor in a row.
Hield was recognized nationally for his greatness, winning the Jerry West Award — given to college basketball’s most outstanding shooting guard — in 2016. He also led the Sooners to their most recent Final Four appearance in 2016.
Hield has played in the NBA for almost a decade, spending time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and, currently, the Golden State Warriors.
Fans have had plenty of chances to play with him in the NBA 2K series, but they’ve never been able to play with him in OU’s Crimson and Cream uniforms.