OU Basketball: Oklahoma Releases 2025-26 Conference Schedule
The Southeastern Conference revealed its schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Oklahoma, entering its second year in the SEC, will open conference play on Jan. 3 against Ole Miss. That is the first of the Sooners’ 18-game SEC slate.
OU will battle each of the conference’s other 15 members at least once during the season, and the Sooners will play home and away games against Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M, their three former Big 12 foes.
In addition to the aforementioned home contests, the Sooners will host Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and Auburn.
All nine of OU’s home SEC opponents reached the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25. Florida defeated Houston in the national title game, Auburn reached the Final Four, Alabama made it to the Elite Eight and Arkansas and Ole Miss reached the Sweet 16.
OU will play road games at Vanderbilt, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky in addition to playing at Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M.
Oklahoma finishes the regular season at Texas on March 7. After that, the Sooners will play in the SEC Tournament, hosted in Nashville from March 11 to March 15.
Of the SEC’s 16 members, 14 reached the NCAA Tournament last year, with South Carolina and LSU being the only exceptions.
The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Porter Moser’s four-year tenure as head coach in 2024-25.
Oklahoma began the year 13-0, going undefeated in non-conference play. The Sooners, though, struggled early in conference play, starting 3-10. OU, though, won three of its last five regular season games and beat Georgia in the SEC Tournament to earn an at-large spot in the tourney.
OU finished the season 20-14 overall.
Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears declared for the NBA Draft after the season and was selected No. 7 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. Seniors Jalon Moore, Kobe Elvis and Sam Godwin graduated from the program, while Duke Miles, Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole entered the transfer portal.
With so many players leaving, the Sooners added four transfers: guard Nijel Pack (Miami), guard Xzayvier Brown (St. Joseph’s), forward Tae Davis (Notre Dame) and forward Derrion Reid (Alabama).
The Sooners have not yet unveiled their 2025-26 non-conference schedule, but the team’s X (formerly Twitter) account has confirmed neutral-site matchups with Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Gonzaga.
Oklahoma will also battle Wake Forest on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge in December.