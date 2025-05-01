OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Former McDonald's All-American Derrion Reid from Transfer Portal
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of 2024 consensus five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American Derrion Reid (first name pronounced DAIR-ee-ahn) to a financial aid agreement on Thursday. Reid, a forward who played for Alabama's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight team this past season, will be a sophomore in 2025-26 for the Sooners.
The 6-8, 220-pound Reid is OU's fourth highly regarded transfer addition this spring, joining guards Xzayvier Brown (Saint Joseph's) and Nijel Pack (Miami, FL), and forward Tae Davis (Notre Dame). As of Thursday, the Sooners' transfer class is ranked ninth nationally and third in the SEC (behind Kentucky and Auburn) by 247Sports.
Reid will become the 10th McDonald's All-American to suit up for the Sooners, with the previous nine signing with OU out of high school.
"We're so happy to have Derrion as a member of our program," said Moser. "He's a high-level player we've been following for years and who we recruited in high school. He's long, athletic and skilled, and because of those traits is extremely versatile. He can play above the rim, he can score from outside, he can defend multiple positions and he's a highly effective rebounder. He has firsthand experience in the SEC, which is invaluable, and he's just going to keep getting better and better. He's going to help us tremendously."
The 6-8, 220-pound Reid averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game for the 28-9 Crimson Tide this past season. He shot 45.0 percent from the field in his 24 games (missed 13 contests due to injury) and scored in double figures six times. He logged season highs of 12 points (in 21 minutes) in a win against Creighton and seven rebounds (11 points) in a victory over North Carolina. In Alabama's Jan. 4 home win over Oklahoma, Reid was 4 for 8 from the field and finished with 11 points and three boards in 15 minutes.
Reid averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League with Team Thad, which is based in Memphis, Tenn. He registered six games of at least 20 points on the circuit.
Reid also has international playing experience, earning a gold medal with the 2024 USA Men's U18 National Team at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. Reid averaged 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per contest and joined Darius Acuff Jr. as only U.S. players to record five games with 10-plus points.
Other McDonald's All-Americans to play for Oklahoma were Wayman Tisdale (1982 All-American), Jeff Webster (1989), Ryan Humphrey (1997), Drew Lavender (2003), Blake Griffin (2007), Willie Warren (2008), Tiny Gallon (2009), Tommy Mason-Griffin (2009) and Trae Young (2017). Tisdale (three times), Griffin and Young went on to be first-team All-Americans with the Sooners.