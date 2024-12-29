OU Basketball: Oklahoma to Host Prairie View A&M in Non-Conference Finale
After a week-long break for the holidays, Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team will return to the hardwood on Sunday.
The Sooners host Prairie View A&M for their final non-conference game of the 2024-25 season. Oklahoma is 12-0 and ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Poll.
Here’s what to know about this game:
Where do the Sooners stand?
The last time out, Oklahoma had no problems.
The Sooners beat Central Arkansas 89-66 on Dec. 22 to keep their undefeated season alive. Duke Miles headlined OU’s dominant performance with 29 points, and Jeremiah Fears chipped in with 19.
Oklahoma’s game earlier that week was the landmark win of its season.
Despite facing two different 11-point second-half deficits against Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational, the Sooners rallied. They inched closer and closer to the Wolverines before Fears hit the game-winning 4-pointer to give OU an 87-86 win.
Michigan was ranked No. 24 at the time of that game, and it marked Oklahoma’s sixth win against an opponent from a power conference. The Sooners have also defeated Providence, Arizona, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State.
Overall, Fears has been the Sooners’ star. The freshman guard leads OU in points, assists and steals per game (18, 4.7 and 2.2, respectively).
OU Basketball: Jeremiah Fears Earns Second SEC Freshman of Week Honor
Jalon Moore and Miles have also been key scorers, averaging 17.3 and 12.1 points per contest, respectively.
Oklahoma has also displayed its depth early in the season. Eight different Sooners are averaging more than five points per game, showing their ability to get needed production from bench players.
What about Prairie View A&M?
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been as kind on Prairie View A&M.
The Panthers enter Sunday’s game 1-11. Their only win came against College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors, an NCCAA program, and eight of their losses have come by double digits.
Transfer junior Nick Anderson is the standout for the Panthers. He is averaging 18.9 points per game and has scored 15 or more points in Prairie View A&M’s last eight contests.
Prairie View A&M has reached the NCAA Tournament twice as a Division I program, most recently doing so in 2019. They have finished with losing records in each of the last three seasons.
Conclusion
There’s no need to sugar coat it: There are bigger games ahead for Oklahoma.
Prairie View A&M has struggled immensely to begin the season, while the Sooners have been as hot as anyone.
But OU coach Porter Moser sees great importance in this game. With SEC play looming ahead — the Sooners play their first conference game at Alabama on Jan. 4 — there are still plenty of things Moser wants to see out of his team.
“You just don't want to get out of character,” Moser said. “You want to stay in character. Our character is about staying together. Understand why this particular team wins and not deviate from that.”
Tip-off between the Sooners and the Panthers is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.