Porter Moser Will Lead Oklahoma to Against Arizona State in Tulsa This Season

It’s the Sooners and the Sun Devils — this time in Tulsa.

Oklahoma, Arizona State and the BOK Center in downtown T-town announced Wednesday a men's basketball game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Tipoff time will be announced later.

Game tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m. CT at www.bokcenter.com. OU season ticket holders will have access to a presale on Thursday, July 23 (that sale will run from 10 a.m. to July 26 at 10 p.m.) and will receive an email with presale details, according to an OU press release.

OU students will receive ticket information after the start of the upcoming fall semester.

The teams have met previously three times, with ASU holding a 2-1 advantage in the series.

The Sun Devils beat the Sooners 86-70 last season in Tempe, in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

OU is 4-1 all-time at BOK Center, which opened in 2008.

The Sooners beat Tulsa in the building 69-44 during that inaugural 2008-09 season.

OU also downed USC 81-70 in 2018-19 and took two out of three against Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic under head coach Porter Moser (OU won 88-66 in 2021-22 and 79-70 in 2023-24; lost 88-78 in 2022-23).

Moser is entering his sixth season at the OU helm while Arizona State is under the direction of first-year head coach Randy Bennett, who spent the last 25 seasons as head coach at Saint Mary's.

The rest of the Sooners' 2026-27 schedule hasn't been announced yet.

Last year, OU formalized its full men's basketball slate on Sept. 11.

That schedule included four neutral-site games, including three in NBA arenas: Arizona State at PHX Arena, Oklahoma State at Paycom Center, and a preseason exhibition against Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Last year’s schedule also included road games to Gonzaga and Wake Forest — the latter part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Sooners are coming off a 21-16 season in which Moser’s club failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in his five-year tenure. OU did, however, get invited to The College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas and made a run to the championship game before losing to West Virginia in overtime.

Moser is 95-75 in his five seasons helming the Sooners, with three 20-win seasons.

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