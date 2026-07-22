Porter Moser Will Lead Oklahoma to Against Arizona State in Tulsa This Season
It’s the Sooners and the Sun Devils — this time in Tulsa.
Oklahoma, Arizona State and the BOK Center in downtown T-town announced Wednesday a men's basketball game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
Tipoff time will be announced later.
Game tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m. CT at www.bokcenter.com. OU season ticket holders will have access to a presale on Thursday, July 23 (that sale will run from 10 a.m. to July 26 at 10 p.m.) and will receive an email with presale details, according to an OU press release.
OU students will receive ticket information after the start of the upcoming fall semester.
The teams have met previously three times, with ASU holding a 2-1 advantage in the series.
The Sun Devils beat the Sooners 86-70 last season in Tempe, in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
OU is 4-1 all-time at BOK Center, which opened in 2008.
The Sooners beat Tulsa in the building 69-44 during that inaugural 2008-09 season.
OU also downed USC 81-70 in 2018-19 and took two out of three against Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic under head coach Porter Moser (OU won 88-66 in 2021-22 and 79-70 in 2023-24; lost 88-78 in 2022-23).
Moser is entering his sixth season at the OU helm while Arizona State is under the direction of first-year head coach Randy Bennett, who spent the last 25 seasons as head coach at Saint Mary's.
The rest of the Sooners' 2026-27 schedule hasn't been announced yet.
Last year, OU formalized its full men's basketball slate on Sept. 11.
That schedule included four neutral-site games, including three in NBA arenas: Arizona State at PHX Arena, Oklahoma State at Paycom Center, and a preseason exhibition against Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Last year’s schedule also included road games to Gonzaga and Wake Forest — the latter part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The Sooners are coming off a 21-16 season in which Moser’s club failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in his five-year tenure. OU did, however, get invited to The College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas and made a run to the championship game before losing to West Virginia in overtime.
Moser is 95-75 in his five seasons helming the Sooners, with three 20-win seasons.
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John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover