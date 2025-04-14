Report: Oklahoma's Porter Moser Expected to Hire Assistant, Land Guard Prospect from Transfer Portal
Oklahoma needs help from the transfer portal.
Porter Moser might be on the verge of making a huge splash.
According to CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Moser is expected to hire St. Joseph’s associate head coach Justin Scott as an assistant coach at OU.
Scott’s stepson is St. Joseph’s sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown, who entered the portal earlier Monday and is immediately considered one of the top prospects available for transfer.
The 6-foot-2 Brown led the Hawks in scoring this past season at 17.6 points per game. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds (second on the team) and 4.3 assists (first) while shooting 42 percent from the floor (176-of-419), 35 percent from 3-point range (63-of-180) and a program record 89.7 percent from the free throw line (148-of-165).
Brown was also second on the team with 47 steals and averaged 2.7 turnovers per game as he helped lead the Hawks to a 22-13 record this season.
Brown was first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference and also made the A-10 All-Tournament team. Last year he was voted A-10 Rookie of the Year as well as Big 5 Rookie of the Year for Philadelphia schools.
Last season Brown led the team with 62 steals and was second in scoring at 12.7 points per game and third in assists at 117.
Brown hails from Philadelphia, where he starred at Roman Catholic School win the Philadelphia Catholic League championship and led the school to a Class 6A state title as a junior. 247 Sports rated him as a 3-star prospect.
His stepfather just finished his sixth season working for St. Joseph’s and head coach Billy Lange and was promoted to associate head coach in the spring of 2023.