NORMAN — Xzayvier Brown got things going with four-point play from beyond the arc. He was joined in the three-point shooting barrage by Derrion Reid and Tae Davis, who each hit a three in the opening minutes to spark the Oklahoma Sooners' (11-3, 1-0) offensive attack.

But the Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1) decided to join the shooting fun — hitting five of their first six threes. Fortunately for the OU, the defense made a tardy but timely post-New Year's appearance to get back in control during the first half.

Despite Ole Miss' hot streaks and a monster game from their Patton Pinkins (game-high 25 points on 9-11 shooting), the Sooners prevailed 86-70.

Brown erupted in the second half to match Pinkins' scoring. The junior guard from Philadelphia opened the second half with two quick threes and never looked back — scoring 19 of his 23 points in the final half. With his scoring in the Sooners' half-court attack, OU was able to ride their halftime lead to victory.

Here are some takeaways from the Sooners win over Ole Miss.

Oh Perimeter Defense, Where Art Thou?

Ole Miss hit five of their first six threes. Oklahoma did little to stop their hot-shooting with a lot of the Rebels' attempts coming on clean looks.

Things looked better in the middle of the first half. The Sooner defense found some momentum on both ends and forced Ole Miss into a miserable 11-minute scoreless drought.

The Sooners got sloppy in the closing minutes of the first half with Ole Miss hitting four of their final five shots — two from deep.

Ole Miss opened the second half with the green light from three. OU allowed 10 made threes but enjoyed a late second half defensive stand to make the Rebels' shooting look worse.

The Rebels are not particularly good at much, but Oklahoma started off conference play with a win. The perimeter defense will need to watch some film before their next game against Mississippi State on the road.

Wague Great on the Boards

Mo Wague opened up conference play with a monster game on the glass. His 10 rebounds, along with two blocks, in the first half helped keep the Rebels at bay.

He was more than likely allowed to be aggressive by staying out of foul trouble. The Sooner big man only had one foul in the opening half.

Wague's activity in the paint exemplified OU's paint superiority. The Sooners owned a 20-6 scoring edge in the paint. Oklahoma road that in the second half with 32-18 advantage down low.

Russian note: New Oklahoma big man Kirill Elatontsev was involved early, checking for Wague at the 14:55 mark in the first half. Kai Rogers was the reserve big man in the second half

This Team Can Score

It's a tad obvious at this point that the strength of this team is offense, but it was nice to see in conference play.

Oklahoma flirted with 50% shooting from the field throughout the afternoon — they ended up at 50% at the conclusion of the game. They were able to match the Rebels' hot-shooting streaks with made-shots of their own.

OU got a great first half from Kuol Atak. He brought the house down around the nine-minute mark of the first half with a dunk followed up by a bucket from deep thanks to a Wague steal on the other end. Atak finished with 14 point on 5-10 shooting (4-9 from three).

Brown — especially in the second half — gave the Sooners a show with made-threes and drives to the basket. He finished with 23 points, which led the Sooners, and looked calmly in control with the ball in his hands.

Overall, it was an excellent showing on the offensive end. If you're going to struggle on defense, you may as well match the opponent in scoring. This team can do that.

The Sooners are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 6 when they travel to Starkville, MS to take on Mississippi State at 6 p.m.