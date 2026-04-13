Xzayvier Brown Returning to Oklahoma, per Report

NORMAN — Oklahoma appears to have finished off one of its top offseason priorities.

Xzayvier Brown, the Sooners' second-leading scorer this season, has reached a deal to return to Porter Moser's team, according to a report from On3.com.

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown has agreed to a deal to return to the Sooners, source told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-2 junior averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. Will be one of the top returning scorers in the SEC. https://t.co/T4xl6FdXn1 pic.twitter.com/Jq9VYZhSGZ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

In his first season in the program after transferring from Saint Joseph's, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals for the Sooners. His assist total led the team.

Brown averaged 17 points and 4.3 assists during Oklahoma's three games as part of The Crown Championship, including leading the Sooners with 21 points, six assists and six rebounds in the their 82-69 semifinal win over Baylor.

Brown's best scoring game came Jan. 13 in a 96-79 loss to Florida, when he scored 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

His best game, though, might've come the the SEC opener against Ole Miss, when he had 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with two assists and no turnovers in 25 minutes.

The report of Brown's return comes not long after Louisville's Khani Rooths committed to the Sooners

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While there are plenty of additions Moser and new general manager Lucas McKay will look to make during the portal opening, retaining current players is just as much of a priority.

While Brown might've been the biggest piece to retain, players like Derrion Reid, Dayton Forsythe and Kai Rogers can return as well.

The report appeared to be onfirmed on X by Sooners' assistant coach Justin Scott.

Brown spent his first two collegiate seasons at Saint Joseph's, where he averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 67 games — 43 starts — before transferring to Norman before last season. He earned First-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore.

He — like the rest of the starting five — started all 37 games for Oklahoma last season. He shot 45.6% from the field, including a career-best 53.4% from inside the arc.

Brown also led the Sooners in free-throw shooting at 87.4%.

The Sooners went 21-16 this season, bouncing back from a nine-game losing streak early in SEC play to recover and make it to the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament before a loss to Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament left them as the first team out of the field.

After the regular season, new athletic director Roger Denny announced he was retaining Moser, committing to providing the program with more resources to compete in the SEC.