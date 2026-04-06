Oklahoma’s Offseason Guide as Sooners Deal with Four Key Departures

The 2025-26 season was a whirlwind for Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program.

OU began SEC play 1-9 and lost nine games in a row from Jan. 7 to Feb. 7. After that, the Sooners played like one of the conference’s best teams and won eight of their final 11 games — four in the regular season, two at the SEC Tournament and two at the College Basketball Crown.

Ultimately, the season will be looked back upon through a “what could’ve been” lens.

With six players out of college eligibility, OU’s squad will look much different next year. But unlike the previous three seasons, the Sooners may not have to fully reload.

Here’s what to watch for throughout the offseason:

Notable departures

Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack drives against Arkansas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Last offseason, Oklahoma added four players from the transfer portal, and two of them — Nijel Pack and Tae Davis — came to OU with just one season of eligibility remaining.

Both of them were key contributors.

Pack averaged 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game. The guard also logged career bests in field-goal percentage (47.1) and three-point percentage (44.7).

Davis started in all 37 of OU’s games and averaged 13 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. He came to Oklahoma after previous stops at Notre Dame and Seton Hall.

Guard Jadon Jones was in Norman for two years but only got to play one of them, due to an injury that kept him out of the 2024-25 season. Jones was a consistent bench contributor in 2025-26, as he averaged 5.7 points and logged multiple 3-pointers in 13 games.

Center Mohamed Wague is another player who spent his last two seasons at OU, and he led OU with 6.8 rebounds per game in 2025-26. He started all 37 games and also averaged 6.9 points per game.

Key Retention Targets

Oklahoma guard Dayton Forsythe celebrates against Georgia. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The other two players who transferred to OU last year — guard Xzayvier Brown and forward Derrion Reid — are players that the Sooners will want to retain.

Brown was second on the team in scoring in 2025-26, averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent from the floor. It seems unlikely that he would leave, as his stepfather, Justin Scott, is an assistant on Porter Moser’s staff.

Reid was a sophomore in 2025-26 after playing his freshman season at Alabama. The forward is a former McDonald’s All-American and scored 11.7 points per game during his first year in Norman.

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Moser kept the same starting lineup for all 37 games, so those are the only two starters who are eligible to return.

But there are some key reserves who could come back for the 2026-27 season.

Guard Dayton Forsythe, a sophomore, played in 28 games and averaged 5.3 points per game. As a Dale, OK, native, it seems unlikely that Forsythe will depart from the program.

Freshman forward Kuol Atak’s role wasn’t major, but he regularly made an impact when Moser put him into the lineup. He shot 41.3 percent on 3-pointers and averaged 7 points per game over 24 contests.

Portal Needs

Oklahoma forward Derrion Reid drives against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The most glaring need for the Sooners will be at center.

With Wague and senior backup Kirill Elatontsev both out of eligibility, OU is very thin in the frontcourt. Center Kai Rogers appeared in 23 games as a true freshman and will likely see a larger role next year, but the Sooners could still use a couple more posts to solidify the position.

The Sooners could also use another sharpshooter.

Oklahoma played its best basketball when Pack was hot from deep. Now that Pack’s college career is over, the Sooners must pursue another trigger-happy guard to complement Brown and Atak.