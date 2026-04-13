Oklahoma Lands First Commit Out of the Transfer Portal

Porter Moser and the Sooners are off and running in the transfer portal.

Oklahoma earned the commitment from former Louisville forward Khani Rooths, On3's Joe Tipton and OU Insider's Brody Lusk reported on Monday.

Rooths, who stands at 6-foot-10, spent his first two years of college with the Cardinals.

Last year he averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, which marked improvements from averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a freshman.

He shot 44.9% from the field last year on 4.1 attempts per game, and he knocked down 22.4% of his efforts from deep on 1.9 attempts per game.

Rooths also added 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 turnovers per game as a sophomore and he shot 64.9% from the free throw line.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he joins the Sooners.

Rooths signed with Louisville rated as a consensus 4-star recruit from IMG Academy. He played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Md.

Oklahoma has plenty of size it has to replace this offseason.

Center Mo Wague graduated after the 2025-26 campaign, as did forward Tae Davis.

The Sooners also lost knockdown shooter Kuol Atak to the portal, who later committed to play at Virginia Tech next season.

Moser, working with new general manager Lucas McKay, will hope to secure a handful of returners to maintain continuity.

Forward Derrion Reid can return next year, as can guards Xzayvier Brown and Dayton Forsythe, as well as backup center Kai Rogers.

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Moser hopes to attack his sixth season in Norman with greater backing from Oklahoma's administration.

New athletic director Roger Denny acknowledged the lack of resources that Moser has had to work with so far. In his announcement that OU would retain Moser for the 2026-27 season, Denny pledged that he would be working to help close the gap.

“It’s on Coach Moser to make sure that our team’s performance continues to meet and exceed our resources for the program. He’s done that and I’m confident he will continue to," Denny said in a statement on X.

“It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations. We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL to staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that.”

