Back at full strength, Oklahoma rolls Pine Bluff

Sooners recorded their first 100-point outing in more than three years with an easy win

NORMAN — With a full roster free from COVID and a hot start by Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma pounded Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-64 in the Sooners’ non-conference finale on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

“Good win,” said head coach Sherri Coale. “I thought we shot the ball really well, especially early.”

It was OU’s first 100-point performance since Dec. 16, 2017, when the Sooners throttled New Mexico 105-63.

“Just had real balanced scoring,” Coale said. “We could have played better defensively for sure, I think.”

Taylor Robertson Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Robertson made all four of her 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Sooners (3-4) jumped out to a 12-0 lead, and she dropped in three more in the second quarter.

“Taylor’s not gonna be that open again in Big 12 play,” Coale said. “She won’t. … Knowing how to exploit that is gonna be really important for our team.”

Coale’s team played rugged defense throughout the first half, holding the Lady Lions to 30 points.

Nevaeh Tot Ty Russell / OU Athletics

OU’s sensational freshman trio stayed hot as well. Skylar Vann and Nevaeh Tot each hit 3s as OU built a 61-30 halftime lead.

Tot, Vann and Heavenly Greer had combined for 73 points, 54 rebounds and 24 assists in the team’s previous four games.

Sophomore Gabby Gregory kept the perimeter parade rolling in the third quarter with two more 3-pointers as the Sooners built an 85-50 lead and the Sooners, with nobody missing for COVID protocol for the first time since Dec. 10, coasted in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Gabby Gregory was super efficient,” Coale said.

Robertson and Gregory led Oklahoma with 23 points each, with 21 of Robertson’s coming from behind the 3-point line.

OU’s next game is a Big 12 Conference tilt Saturday night at Kansas State. The game will be televised by Fox Sports Oklahoma.