Why Damonic Williams Believes the 'Sky's the Limit' For Oklahoma's Young Defensive Linemen

NORMAN — Brent Venables laid quite a bit of praise at the feet of backup defensive linemen Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson during his appearance on the The Oklahoma Breakdown podcast last week.

"(Smith) might be having the single best out of season these last seven weeks than anyone in our locker room," Venables said. "Like completely has transformed mindset, urgency, desperation, fundamentals, athleticism.

"(Wilson) might be having the second best," Venables added.

That's welcome news for Oklahoma as the program waves goodbye to defensive line mainstays Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams. Both players participated at OU Pro Day in front of over 70 scouts from all 32 teams.

Williams mirrored Venables' observations of the young duo at defensive line.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Nigel Smith II | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

"Me and (Halton) came back and watched one of their mat drills," Williams said Wednesday at OU Pro Day. "I’m talking about they’re front of the line the whole entire time. Just seeing what they did last year was good, but you’re still seeing improvement in that."

Both Smith and Wilson have combined for 44 snaps according to Pro Football Focus — Smith logged two snaps his true freshman season in 2024. It makes sense that both players weren't able to see the field with Halton, Williams, David Stone and Jayden Jackson terrorizing SEC lines.

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But now with expanded opportunities, Smith and Wilson (redshirt sophomore and redshirt freshman in 2026) have caught the eye of their peers during winter workouts.

"You see that the sky is just the limit to them," Williams said. "Coming back from mat drills, it was just a huge difference. I’m like, 'Bro, y’all mindset changed, dog. Y’all body shape is changing, y’all more explosive, y’all got the great feet now.'

"Just imagine what they can do in another year," Williams added.

Williams credits Venables, Todd Bates and new defensive line analyst Deshawn Williams as the reason Smith and Wilson's offseason progress will lead to a quick depth replenishment.

"I feel like it’s truly going to be very quick," Williams said. "As soon as they put the pads on, everybody’s got to make a little bit of changes. They’re going to know the strengths and the weaknesses, and at the end of the day they’re going to be quick to fix everything. I trust them and they trust the new D-linemen. They’re in great hands."

Oklahoma DL Trent Wilson | Trent Wilson via X/Twitter

For Oklahoma to maintain its defensive supremacy, Smith and Wilson's development will prove highly influential. It appears that they've taken the necessary steps to put themselves into positions to become that next wave of defensive line talent at Oklahoma.

"I’m proud of them, but I know this is not it for them at all," Williams said. "They have so much to improve on. I’m very proud of them.​"