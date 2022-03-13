Skip to main content

Both Oklahoma Basketball Teams Anxiously Await Fates on Selection Sunday

The Sooner men and women sit in different positions, but will both be glued to the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.

All that’s left to do for both Oklahoma basketball teams is wait.

Both Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk’s teams made it to the semifinals in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, as the two programs were fighting for two very different goals.

On the men’s side, Moser’s team needed to pick up another signature win or two to make one final case to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as to why they should be included in the Big Dance.

In Baranczyk’s case, her squad is firmly in the Tournament. But if things fell right for the Sooner women in Kansas City, Oklahoma could wind up hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma men took a crucial first step in ensuring their weekend would be a success.

Behind a great showing from Jacob Groves, OU upset the No. 3-ranked Baylor Bears 72-67. The win thrust the Sooners firmly back on the tournament bubble, but they came up short of a second huge win at the T-Mobile Center.

MBB - Marvin Johnson, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears

Marvin Johnson

On Friday night, Moser’s team came one point shy of upsetting No. 14 Texas Tech, falling to the Red Raiders 56-55.

After the loss, Moser made one final passionate plea as to why his team should hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

The OU men will learn their fate at 5 p.m. on Sunday, as the men’s tournament bracket is revealed live on CBS.

Baranczyk’s team started one day later in Kansas City, and they also went 1-1 in the Big 12 Tournament.

First, the No. 21-rated Sooners avenged their loss from the regular season finale, topping Kansas 80-68 inside the Municipal Auditorium.

WBB - Madi Williams, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears

Madi Williams 

Unfortunately for Oklahoma, it ran into the Baylor buzzsaw on Saturday morning.

NaLyssa Smith dropped 37 points en route to a comfortable victory for the Bears, as OU fell 91-76. A third win over the Bears this season would surely have lifted Oklahoma into the top 16 in the country, which would see the Sooners host a the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Instead, Baranczyk and her team will have to wait until the full 68-team field is revealed to know if they’ll have to hit the road next weekend.

The bracket for the women’s tournament will be announced at 7 p.m. on Sunday night on ESPN.  

