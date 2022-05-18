Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma G Umoja Gibson Transfers to DePaul

Gibson surprisingly entered the transfer portal late last month after two seasons in Norman.

A new home for one of Oklahoma’s best players a year ago.

After entering his name into the transfer portal late last month, former Sooners guard Umoja Gibson announced on Thursday night he is transferring to DePaul.

This officially closes the book on a mysterious close to Gibson’s time in Norman after he quickly became one of OU’s most productive players after transferring to the Sooners from North Texas two seasons ago.

Last year, his first under Porter Moser, he averaged 13.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting - while also seeing his defense take an obvious uptick under Moser’s tutelage.

At season’s close, Gibson announced he would be exploring professional opportunities while still maintaining his college eligibility.

But, while the public belief had been he’d likely return to Oklahoma, he instead opted to enter the transfer portal.

Now, he heads to the Big East to become a member of a Blue Demons squad that will be looking to bounce back from a 15-16 season a year ago in which they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. 

