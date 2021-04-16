Former Sooner Brady Manek commits to North Carolina

After entering his name into the transfer portal, Brady Manek has decided his basketball future

Senior forward Brady Manek will not be returning to Oklahoma.

Utilizing his additional year of eligibility, Manek announced on Twitter he will be committing to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In his final year in Norman, Manek averaged 10.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Manek was the third leading scorer for Oklahoma as his role evolved over the course of the season.

After missing time due to testing positive for COVID-19, Lon Kruger pivoted to the small ball lineup featuring Elijah Harkless, meaning Manek was shifted to center upon his return to the lineup.

As the season came to a close, Manek came alive however and returned to his role as a scoring threat in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments.



Manek finished his Sooner career with 1,459 points, ranking No. 14 in OU history.

New head coach Porter Moser has his work cut for him to build a roster for the 2021-22 season, but the Sooners did announce his coaching and support staff earlier on Friday,