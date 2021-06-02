Oklahoma Adds Butler to 2021-22 Schedule

Sooners and Bulldogs will tangle in December as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Oklahoma’s upcoming basketball schedule got a little heftier on Wednesday.

As part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, OU will host Butler in a tantalizing interconfertnce game on Dec. 7 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Butler, historically one of the more potent programs in the nation, went just 10-15 season, including 8-12 in Big East play. The Bulldogs have won 20 games in five of the eight seasons since joining the Big East.

Oklahoma, in the first year under head coach Porter Moser, finished 16-11 overall and 9-8 in the Big 12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

TV and tip time for the OU-Butler matchup will be announced later.

According to a press release, the four-year agreement between the two leagues continues through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference's home market each year.

All games in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played in December.

The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and Fox Sports for the Big East.

2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle