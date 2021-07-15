Oklahoma Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

While college football is on the brain of many with the season approaching, Oklahoma basketball gave their fans a taste of the season ahead with the release of their non-conference schedule on Thursday.

Most of the opponents were already known, but now we get a full look at the slate with hard dates to know where the Sooners will be headed in their first season under new head coach Porter Moser.

Oklahoma will get things started with an exhibition matchup at home with in-state Rogers State on Nov. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center before opening their season for real at home against Northwestern State on Nov. 9.

The Sooners will then host UTSA on Nov. 12 before heading to the East Coast to compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 18-21. Utah State, Davidson, East Carolina, Indiana State, Old Dominion, Penn and New Mexico State will be among the participating teams with an official schedule set to be released at a later date.

Umoja Gibson Photo: Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma will host Houston Baptist on Nov. 24 before battling UCF in a matchup that was postponed last season on Nov. 27. The Sooners will then host Florida on Dec. 1 in another game that was canceled during the 2020 campaign.

Butler will make the trip to the Lloyd Noble Center on Dec. 7 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Oklahoma follows that up with another marquee non-conference clash with Arkansas on Dec. 11 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

The Sooners will then get final tune-ups against UT Arlington and Alcorn State on Dec. 19 and 22 before diving into Big 12 play. Oklahoma will travel to Auburn to battle the Tigers as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.

Oklahoma Men's Basketball 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule via SoonerSports.com

"Our non-conference schedule gives us an amazing opportunity to play high-level games both home and away from Norman," Porter Moser said in a release. "The Big East-Big 12 Battle with Butler at home, Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge as well as games against Arkansas, Central Florida and Florida highlight a phenomenal schedule."

While a lot of this is information that was already known, it feels good to see it laid out all in one place for fans to look ahead to the season in less than four months. The Sooners look to be one of the most interesting teams in the conference on paper as they look to get the Moser era off to a strong start.