Oklahoma Keeps Landing Portal Players, Earns Commitment from Oregon DB, per Report

The Oklahoma Sooners have been relentless in the transfer portal today.

Oregon defensive back Dakoda Fields has chosen to play in Norman. At 6-2, 190 pounds, Fields fits along the bigger corners that Brent Venables has recruited during his tenure at the University of Oklahoma.

On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer CB Dakoda Fields has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 198 CB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



“Thank you Lord Boomer Sooner less do it”https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/nHWBB1vAOb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Fields was a four-star recruit per 247Sports' recruiting service. He was a top-100 player among most other services.

He appeared in three games for the College Football Playoff semifinal-bound Oregon Ducks in 2025. He did not appear in any games during his true freshman season in 2024, and will have three years remaining in college.

Fields is a product of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA.

This is the sixth player the Sooners have signed from the transfer portal on this day alone, seventh overall with Florida tight end Hayden Hansen's commitment yesterday. General manager Jim Nagy and the program have landed pledges from Colorado State's Rocky Beers (TE) and Lloyd Avant (RB), offensive linemen E'Marion Harris (Arkansas) and Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and Virginia wide receiver Trell Harris.

Fields' signing helps replace the depth that Devon Jordan provided as a true freshman in 2025. Jordan has since left the program and reportedly signed with the Baylor Bears. Former starter Kendel Dolby also entered the transfer portal following a disappointing return from a season-ending injury in 2024 — Dolby only appeared in four games in 2025, starting in one against Temple. Longtime corner Gentry Williams also entered the portal last week.

Freshman reserve defensive back Maliek Hawkins entered the portal with his brother, backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. The duo has since landed with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Jay Valai | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is going into 2026 with perhaps his best duo at corner since he arrived in Norman in 2022. Soon-to-be sophomore Courtland Guillory performed well in his first season, and entrenched starter Eli Bowen is a proven game breaker at the position. Reserve Jacobe Johnson also made improvements from an up-and-down campaign in 2024 and made plays in 2025.