Oklahoma downs third straight top-10 team

Missing starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, the Sooners joined the 2013-2014 Michigan Wolverines as the only teams in the last 25 years to beat three straight top-10 opponents.

Before the game even started, the Oklahoma Sooners had a hill to climb hosting No. 9 Alabama.

An hour before the game was slated to tip, the Sooners announced that a pair of starters, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, would miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

But depth has been the strength of this Oklahoma team all season long. Down the two starters, No. 24-ranked OU dug deep to seal its third straight win over a top-10 opponent, topping the Crimson Tide 66-61.

Brady Manek Ty Russell / OU Athletics

What OU lacked in personnel, the Sooners made up for in energy. In the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game, Oklahoma forced six Crimson Tide turnovers and jumped out to an early 11-2 lead. Defensive specialist Elijah Harkless led the charge, nabbing two steals during the early run.

With no Reaves, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was handed the sole keys to the Sooner offense. Harmon, who has averaged 18.3 points per game in the four-game win streak leading up to Saturday, shined. He led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding five rebounds and two assists.

Just as Kansas and Texas did, the top-10 ranked Crimson Tide absorbed Oklahoma’s early punch and worked their way back into the game. Harkless had to head to the bench after getting called for two early fouls, and Alabama went on a run, drilling 3 after 3 to push its lead to as many as five before intermission.

Elijah Harkless Ty Russell / OU Athletics

The Sooner guards found their shot toward the end of the half, as Harmon, Harkless and Umoja Gibson got hot and helped OU close the half on a 15-9 run to take a three-point lead into the break.

A familiar playmaker stepped up for the Sooners in the second half.

Senior leader Brady Manek has struggled since missing 12 days in quarantine due to COVID-19. He couldn’t buy a bucket again to start this game, making just 1-of-7 shots.

Then, with 12 1/2 minutes left, everything changed.

Getting fed the ball in the restricted area under the basket, the savvy veteran pump-faked twice to get a pair of Crimson Tide defenders in the air. Absorbing the contact, Manek finished off the lay-up, drew the foul and converted his free throw. On the next trip down the floor, Manek nailed a deep 3-pointer, his first make of the game from behind the arc.

De'Vion Harmon Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Manek rallied to finish with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting after the slow start.

Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide would have one final push. With 3:44 left in the game, a pair of free throws put Alabama up by one.

But with the teams battling back and forth, the Sooners defense sealed the victory.

Harkless himself put the cherry on top, sinking a fade-away jumper as the shot clock wound down with 19 seconds left to push the OU lead to four. The impact defender did his part on the offensive end of the floor, finishing with 14 points, his highest output in a Sooner uniform. Harkless added three steals and five rebounds to help cap off the upset.

The run doesn’t let up for the Sooners. Now, they’ll have a two-day turnaround before heading to Lubbock to take on No. 10-ranked Texas Tech on Big Monday. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma 69-67 in their first meeting in December.