Oklahoma Officially Signs Marvin Johnson

Sooners add All-Ohio Valley Conference transfer from Eastern Illinois who grew up and won a state championship in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma officially added transfer Marvin Johnson to the roster on Wednesday.

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Eastern Illinois, announced on May 30 that he was transferring to OU. He signed a financial aid agreement with the school this week and will play his final season of college basketball with new Sooners coach Porter Moser.

Marvin Johnson EIU Athletics

“One, he's a state champion from Oklahoma,” Moser said in an OU press release. “I love guys who have won a state title. He's a long, versatile guard. I think he can be a two-way player for us.

“He's really good with the ball and coming off ball screens, but he can also be a very good defender with his length. So he gives us versatility, athleticism, length and experience. I'm excited that he's joined us.”

The 6-6, 190-pound Johnson played in 26 of 27 games for Eastern Illinois last season, including 22 starts.

He scored in double figures in 23 of 26 contests and ranked in the top 10 in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring (15.3 ppg; season high of 28), assists (4.7 apg) and steals (1.9) while shooting .455 from the field, .306 (26 for 85) from 3-point range and .733 (55 for 75) from the free throw line. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and had 16 blocked shots.

Johnson, first-team All-Ohio Valley guard last season, played on Edmond North's 2016-17 Oklahoma Class 6A state title team. He averaged 22.2 points per game for the 27-2 Huskies that season.

Johnson originally hails from Ardmore, OK.

As a junior at Eastern Illinois in 2019-20, Johnson made nine starts ad averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals.

Johnson attended Coffeyville (KS) Community College and helped the Red Ravens to a combined 60-9 record and back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA national tournament. As a junior college recruit, he was rated as the No. 25 juco player in the nation by JucoRecruiting.com. During his sophomore season, Johnson averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.