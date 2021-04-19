Oklahoma's Porter Moser lands another transfer

Senior shooting guard and former Duke Blue Devil Jordan Goldwire has committed to the Sooners after leading Duke in assists last season

Porter Moser has reportedly landed his third commit out of the transfer portal in the past two days.

Former Duke Blue Devil guard Jordan Goldwire has picked OU.

Goldwire was a senior for last year’s Duke team and has elected to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA amidst the pandemic.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Norcross, GA, led Duke in assists last year, dishing out 4.0 per game.

Jordan Goldwire Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski praised Goldwire upon his announcement that he would be hitting the portal at the end of March.

“Duke fans owe Jordan a tremendous amount of respect for being such a first-class player, leader and teammate during his four years in our program,” Krzyzewski wrote. “Jordan always embraced his role, and his improvement over the course of his career is a testament to his mentality and competitive spirit.”

Goldwire also averaged 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in his final year with the Blue Devils.

Moser’s additions of the Groves brothers, Tanner and Jacob, from Eastern Washington add three experienced players who have proven their worth in their college basketball careers to a roster decimated by transfers and players going pro.