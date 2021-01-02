West Virginia begins the toughest stretch of Oklahoma's season

Sooners, who face No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas on the road next week, won't have to face WVU big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who was given a permanent leave of absence Friday

The toughest stretch of Oklahoma’s season has arrived.

After 10 days off, the Sooners (5-2) host No. 9-ranked West Virginia (8-2) on Saturday in a 3 p.m. tipoff at Lloyd Noble Center, starting a stretch of three consecutive top 10 opponents.

OU is coming off its second Big 12 game — a heartbreaking 69-67 home loss to No. 15 Texas Tech.

Next week come road games at No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.

“It’s a big opportunity for us,” said sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon. “You know, the next three games are against top 10 teams. So why not? Why not go get it and do whatever we can to make it happen?”

De'Vion Harmon Pool photo / Ty Russell

In WVU, the Sooners face one of the nation’s most physically imposing front courts, although thunderous big man Oscar Tshiebwe, a former McDonald’s All-American, has decided to “step away” from the program and has been given a permanent leave of absence for personal reasons, coach Bob Huggins said Friday.

“Did it catch me by surprise? No,” Huggins said. “What do we do going forward? We’re gonna win more games. I mean, this gives us an opportunity to be able to spread the floor a little bit more.”

Tshiebwe led the team with 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season but was off to a slower start to this season, averaging 8.5 points (fifth on the team) and 7.8 rebounds (fifth in the Big 12).

Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien could take Tshiebwe's spot in the lineup, although Huggins there are plenty of options.

“Anytime you are a man down it opens up opportunities for other guys,” Huggins said. “It’s all what they make of it. That’s up to them.”

The Sooners are still leery of WVU’s size, and know the Mountaineers will play with the same physical approach.

“Always a big, physical (team),” coach Lon Kruger said. “(WVU will) pound it inside, hit the offensive boards — nothing different. Bob’s clubs are always going to get after it in that way.”

“They always have two bigs,” said OU forward Victor Iwuakor, “and they’re really good at rebounding, so we’ve just really got to focus on not giving up second-chance points and just getting rebounds and make sure everybody’s blocking out.”

“It’s gonna be a dogfight,” said Harmon. “Xs and Os and strategy is really cool, but it’s all about who’s gonna want it more.”