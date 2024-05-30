Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Lands on Lott Watch List
Watch List Season has started early for Oklahoma.
Senior linebacker Danny Stutsman is on the initial 2024 watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the award committee announced Thursday on social media.
Stutsman received All-American and All-Big 12 recognition last season as he led the Sooners with 104 total tackles.
Stutsman, from Windermere, FL, also averaged 1.33 tackles for loss per game during the 2023 regular season, which ranked No. 15 nationally. His 18 total TFLs was the most at OU since 2015, when Eric Striker had 19.
In 2022, Stutsman also led the Big 12 and was ranked in the top five nationally with 125 total tackles.
Stutsman gave Sooner Nation some good news in January when he announced he was returning to Norman for his senior season.
With 266 career tackles, Stutsman has a shot at finishing his career in OU’s top 10 all time (Kevin Murphy, 1981-85, ranks No. 10 in OU history with 353 tackles).
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is named for former USC Trojan All-American Ronnie Lott and goes to college football’s best defensive player in both character and performance. The Lott uses IMPACT as an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.