Oklahoma LB Enters Transfer Portal After One Season in Norman
On Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma redshirt freshman linebacker Reed DeQuasie announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
As a true freshman, DeQuasie saw action in three games for the Sooners, playing seven total snaps against Arkansas State and Tulsa. According to OU's website, the local product also appeared against West Virginia.
DeQuasie is listed as a linebacker by the Sooners, but according to Pro Football Focus, all of his defensive snaps in 2023 came at the safety position. DeQuasie earned a 61.2 defensive grade from PFF for his efforts last season.
Prior to his time in Norman, DeQuasie went to Carl Albert in Midwest City, OK, where he led the Titans to a 5A state championship as a senior. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, DeQuasie played quarterback and linebacker at Carl Albert before coming to OU as a preferred walk-on.
The redshirt freshman defender is the nephew of former Oklahoma linebacker Brent DeQuasie, who was on the Sooners' roster from 1991-1995 and logged an interception his senior year. The elder DeQuasie played high school football at Midwest City High School.
After redshirting in 2023, DeQuasie will have four years of eligibility remaining at his new school.
"I would like to thank Sooner Nation for the remarkable experience that they gave me," DeQuaise said in a social media post. "The coaches, team, and staff members are phenomenal. They have helped me grow in my football career and as a young man. The Sooners will always hold a special place in my heart."
The Carl Albert High School product is the third OU player to enter the transfer portal since the spring window opened on Tuesday, joining walk-on tight end Hayden Bray and veteran linebacker Shane Whitter.