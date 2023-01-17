Skip to main content

After Huge Win at LSU, Oklahoma Gymnast Earns Big 12 Honor

The Sooners took down LSU at Baton Rouge for the first time since 2006, and Katherine LeVasseur took home the league's event specialist accolade.

Oklahoma junior Katherine LeVasseur was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week on Tuesday.

LeVasseur, from San Antonio, scored a 9.925 on vault in the Sooners’ victory Monday at LSU. Her vault included a Yurchenko 1.5.

It was her third career Big 12 weekly honor.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma outscored LSU 197.600 points to 197.450, recording the program’s first victory in Baton Rouge since 2006.

“Team energy was great, but landings and sticks were eluding us,” said OU head coach K.J. Kindler. “We were overthinking them.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The reigning NCAA champion prevailed in Pete Maravich Assembly Center after freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching a career-high 39.650 in the all-around.

In her first career all-around appearance, freshman Faith Torrez posted a 39.325, which ranks third in the Big 12 behind Sooner teammates Bowers and Audrey Davis (39.500).

LeVasseur added her fourth career title on vault and first on the season with a 9.925.

Senior Ragan Smith added her fourth career bars title and 28th overall with a career-high 9.950.

OU opens its home slate Sunday at 6:45 p.m. against No. 6 Utah inside Lloyd Noble Center. The meet will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. 

OU Athletics Media Relations contributed to this report.

Marcus Alexander headshot
Football

Report: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
FB - CeeDee Lamb
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

By Josh Callaway
Josh Ellison - Nebraska
Football

Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

By Ross Lovelace
Blake Smith
Football

Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman
Walter Rouse-ND
Football

Are There More Positions Oklahoma Could Supplement Through the Transfer Portal?

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jaden Knowles
Football

Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football

By Josh Callaway
2022 Coaching Staff Report Card
Football

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Coaching Staff Report Card

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables-Iowa State
Football

Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Coaching Staff

By Ryan Chapman