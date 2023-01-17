After Huge Win at LSU, Oklahoma Gymnast Earns Big 12 Honor

Oklahoma junior Katherine LeVasseur was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week on Tuesday.

LeVasseur, from San Antonio, scored a 9.925 on vault in the Sooners’ victory Monday at LSU. Her vault included a Yurchenko 1.5.

It was her third career Big 12 weekly honor.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma outscored LSU 197.600 points to 197.450, recording the program’s first victory in Baton Rouge since 2006.

“Team energy was great, but landings and sticks were eluding us,” said OU head coach K.J. Kindler. “We were overthinking them.”

The reigning NCAA champion prevailed in Pete Maravich Assembly Center after freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching a career-high 39.650 in the all-around.

In her first career all-around appearance, freshman Faith Torrez posted a 39.325, which ranks third in the Big 12 behind Sooner teammates Bowers and Audrey Davis (39.500).

LeVasseur added her fourth career title on vault and first on the season with a 9.925.

Senior Ragan Smith added her fourth career bars title and 28th overall with a career-high 9.950.

OU opens its home slate Sunday at 6:45 p.m. against No. 6 Utah inside Lloyd Noble Center. The meet will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

