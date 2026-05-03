NORMAN — For the second weekend in a row, Oklahoma had a chance to take a pivotal series on Sunday.

And for the second series in a row, the No. 15 Sooners' all-around performance rested on Sunday. This time against the No. 25 Florida Gators, whose relentless display of power at the plate couldn't be matched or touched by Oklahoma. It only took eight innings, but OU fell hard to the Gators 13-2.

OU (30-16, 12-12) dug out of an early hole only to see it disintegrate at the hands of seven Gator home runs, with four (and eight runs) coming in the fifth inning.

It was an interesting start for Cord Rager (7 strikeouts, 3 runs on four hits) on the mound. Five strikeouts against the first 12 batters faced seemed like they would become a footnote as two solo home runs put Florida ahead early.

Oklahoma pitcher Cord Rager | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

But since those yard bombs were solo shots, it allowed the Sooners to slowly build up consistency at the plate against UF pitcher Russell Sandefer. It could have been worse, home runs can do that to you — remember last week's rubber game against Auburn? Rager navigated the game well early and gained some swagger with each downed Gator.

UF struck first in the second. After an impressive display of athleticism by Dasan Harris in centerfield to earn the second out, Caden McDonald faced an 0-2 hole with two outs and nobody on.

On a windy day, McDonald crushed in into deep right field, and all Kyle Branch could do was make an effort in a leap to no avail as the ball landed in the Florida bullpen for the game's first run. Rager was able to calm things down striking out Landon Stripling to end the inning.

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The Sooners were unable to answer Florida's run in the second. As the page turned to the third, the Gators' hitting ways continued. Lead-off man Kyle Jones sent a ball out of Kimrey Family Stadium in left field to increase the lead to 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

Oklahoma woke up in the third to get back into the game.

It started with some fortune when Florida shortstop Brenden Lawson mishandled a Branch grounder — Branch was able to beat the throw at first. After a Nolan Stevens strike out, Camden Johnson continued his good day from the plate with a base hit. Brenden Brock then earned an RBI with a base hit to cut the lead at 2-1.

Sandefer retired the inning shortly after.

Oklahoma infielder Camden Johnson throws to first base against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Rager continued to gain confidence. He earned two more to get out of a potentially dangerous situation in the fourth after a lead-off walk and Harris losing a fly ball in the sun. With runners on second and first, Rager struck out one, earned a ground out and notched a K to end the inning.

Oklahoma's starting pitcher's energy carried over into the fourth when Deiten LaChance hit his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at two a piece. WIth the early 2-0 hole answered, OU had chances to jump out ahead.

The last player Florida wanted to see, Johnson, came to the plate with runners at third and second. After a seven pitch duel, Johnson grounded out into second to end the inning.

UF captured the lead once again with, yet again, another solo home run by Hayden Yost. Initially thought to be a foul ball, the Oklahoma wind seemed to blow the ball back into fair terriroty as it escaped the park along the right field line.

Oklahoma infielder Deiten Lachance celebrates after hitting a home run against Oral Roberts. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Skip Johnson was furious by the call, not made by the first base umpire, but instead the lead umpire. The solo shot led to Johnson also deciding to pull Rager for Kadyn Leon with one out in the fifth.

From there, the Sooners lost control. Leon put a runner at first after a hit by pitch. This was followed by a three-run bomb to stretch the lead to 6-2. Johnson tried to find salvation in OU's bullpen, switching out four separate pitchers, but none seemed to work.

A three-run shot in the eighth ended the game in

Oklahoma will go on the road next week to face top-25 foe Arkansas for a weekend series.