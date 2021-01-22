Oklahoma baseball announces 2021 slate

The 54-game schedule will see the Sooners tested against the nation's best, both in and outside of Big 12 Conference play

Less than a month before the start of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners have announced their 2021 baseball schedule.

Opening the season at home on Feb. 19 with a three-game series against Southern, the Sooners will shoot for a 54-game season.

On the heels of a 14-4 shortened 2020 season, head coach Skip Johnson will look to continue the upward momentum of the OU program.

Johnson’s Sooners have a difficult path ahead of them. Seventeen of Oklahoma’s 24 opponents won at least 10 games in last year’s shortened slate (no team played more than 19 games before the season was shut down in 2020).

The non-conference portion of the schedule includes matchups against Stephen F. Austin, UT Arlington, Arkansas, Houston, Arkansas State, Oral Roberts, Texas State, Texas Southern and Georgia Southern.

“With so much uncertainty around college athletics and the structure of the baseball season, it has been a challenge to put together a schedule of this quality,” Johnson said in a press release. “We are pleased with the outcome.”

Oklahoma will also participate in the Round Rock Classic at the end of February against Auburn, Texas A&M and Baylor, as well as the Frisco Classic in early March where they will face Arizona, Dallas Baptist and Missouri.

“We feel we have built a schedule that will challenge our team each time we go out and compete, particularly with the early events in Round Rock and Frisco, and into the Big 12 schedule, which should be as strong as the league has ever been,” Johnson said.

The conference schedule will be a 24-game endeavor played over eight weekend series.

Oklahoma will host TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech at home this season, and hit the road to face Texas, Kansas State and West Virginia.

The series with Oklahoma State will be split between both Norman and Stillwater. The Cowboys will host the series opener on April 30, and the Sooners will host OSU on May 1 and May 2 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

There will also be two non-conference Bedlam matchups, also played on campus: March 30 in Stillwater, and May 11 in Norman.

The 2021 Big 12 Baseball Championship will again be held at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, from May 26-30.

“We will be excited for every opportunity to play this season,” Johnson said.