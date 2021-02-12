Oklahoma climbs to No. 1 in golf rankings

NORMAN — There’s a new No. 1 in men’s golf.

The Oklahoma men’s team moved into the nation’s top spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll and the Golfweek Sagarin rankings on Friday afternoon.

The Sooners opened the spring season ranked No. 2 but moved up a spot in the latest rankings.

The Sooners return to No. 1 for the first time since October 2020, when the team finished as the runner-up at the East Lake Cup. OU received 13 first-place votes, followed by second-ranked Vanderbilt, which received four first-place votes, and Arizona State, which received seven first-place votes. Tennessee climbs to fourth, followed by previous No. 1 Pepperdine to round out the top five.

Oklahoma brings a stacked lineup into the spring season, boasting six top-30 players, including four inside the top 10. Coach Ryan Hybl’s team showcases three All-American redshirt seniors, two Haskins Award Watch List honorees and a pair of individual winners from the fall season in Logan McAllister and Patrick Welch.

All-Americans Quade Cummins, Garett Reband and Jonathan Brightwell all represented Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup in December.

Cummins and Reband are slotted at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, in the latest PGA Tour U rankings, with Brightwell at No. 29. The PGA Tour U system will grant automatic Korn Ferry Tour status to the nation’s top five seniors and allow Nos. 6-15 to choose an international tour, officially bridging collegiate and professional golf.

The Sooners are the only program in the nation to appear in the last four NCAA match-play championships. They are looking to secure the program's third national championship in 2021 and second under Hybl.