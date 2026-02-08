Gabbie Garcia Stays Hot as Oklahoma Comes From Behind to Win Series at Arizona

After trailing for much of the day, Oklahoma finally broke out in the seventh.

Kendall Wells and Gabbie Garcia hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the seventh, helping the No. 3 Sooners knock off Arizona 5-4 on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona.

OU trailed 4-3 entering the seventh, before the freshman Wells belted the 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall to tie the game.

Garcia then delivered her second home run of the day, also on a 2-1 pitch, out to center off Jalen Adams.

Garcia hit a home run in the fifth as well. It was her third career multi-home run game.

Arizona got the leadoff runner on in the seventh on Sereniti Trice's infield single.

Trice advanced to second on a wild pitch and then after a fly out to deep left, Grace Jenkins hit a hard grounder to short.

Garcia fielded the ball and then threw to third to try to cut down Trice.

Trice was initially called safe, but the call was reversed to give the Sooners the second out of the inning.

Lowry then got a groundout to end the game.

Lowry (3-0) threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

The win gave OU (3-1) the series win after dropping the opener of the three-game set Friday.

The Sooners fell behind early, but slowly worked their way back into the game, with Audrey Lowry helping keep OU in it with a strong relief performance.

The Wildcats threatened in the first against Kierston Deal, putting runners at first and second with two outs.

Tayler Biehl singled to right, but Sooners’ rightfielder Ella Parker’s throw home easily beat Sydney Stewart to end the inning.

OU took the lead in the second, taking advantage of a pair of walks to put the first run of the day on the board.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas led off the inning with a single, and after Kai Minor was called out for interference for double-hitting the ball, Allyssa Parker and Ailana Agbayani drew back-to-back waks to load the bases before Abby Dayton delivered a sacrifice fly.

Arizona broke through in the bottom half, with its first four hitters reaching base off Deal without the benefit of the hit.

Deal walked Addison Duke to force in the tying run, sending Patty Gasso to her bullpen.

Lowry came in and quickly got two outs on fielder’s choice put-outs at the plate, before Stewart delivered a bases-clearing triple to put Arizona up 4-1.

Lowry didn't allow another hit until the sixth.

The Sooners got a run back in the fourth on Kasidi Pickering’s RBI groundout, then another in the fifth on Garcia’s leadoff home run.

Garcia has homered in three consecutive games. She finished Sunday 3 for 4 while McEnroe-Marinas went 3 for 3.

Wells' home run was her second of the seasno. She also homered in Thursday's season-opening win over Arizona State.

Dayton drew a leadoff walk in the sixth, but OU couldn’t take advantage.

Pickering fouled out to third before Parker hit a long popup in foul territory in left.

Duke tracked down the fly, then threw out Dayton trying to advance to second to end the inning.

The Sooners continue their season against Montana at 11 a.m. Friday in the opener of a doubleheader at the New Mexico Tournament in Las Cruces, New Mexico.