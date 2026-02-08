In an Effort to Help Oklahoma Improve, Jer'Michael Carter's Spring Performance Looms Large

Sooners on SI will spotlight ten players who need a big spring to solidify their place on the depth chart, improve and/or help Oklahoma build off its 2025 College Football Playoff momentum. Each day, we’ll break down one player’s background, progress, and what’s on the line as Brent Venables’ team takes shape during spring football.

When Jer'Michael Carter transferred to Oklahoma during the spring portal in 2025, there was little fanfare. OU was already up against it without many proven wide receivers, save for Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna. Both were proven receivers in college, just not in Norman.

Carter represented little more than another player who may or may not make an impact. It had less to do with him and more to do with the fact that the Sooners had to check dozens of boxes on offense heading into the season.

Still, Carter played every game. He didn't register a catch until week seven against Texas, but was only targeted twice before. Once November rolled around, Carter began to show that he was more than just another player — he could make crucial catches.

That's why this spring is important for a player like Carter. If he can find the consistency that got him receptions in November and December, Oklahoma's offense will be better for it.

Oklahoma wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter catches a pass against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Much of the offseason discourse rests upon the question of John Mateer's improvement.

The hand injury sustained at the end of September provides Sooner fans with an optimistic mulligan laid at the quarterback's feet. Still, even when healthy, Mateer must be a better player in 2026 if Oklahoma wants to play more meaningful December football.

That's where a player like Carter comes in. Mateer's improvement can be helped along by the talent around him getting stronger.

General manager Jim Nagy did his part to help his quarterback by bringing in All-ACC pass catcher Trell Harris as either a Burks replacement or improvement. Former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone fell into Oklahoma's lap following Texas' pursuit of Cam Coleman.

Those two, along with Sategna returning for his final season, provide Mateer with game-breaking, capable receivers. But long seasons require depth, and the Sooners waved goodbye to Burks and Javonnie Gibson after 2025.

A player like Carter appears poised to build off his strong finish to 2025. He already has the upper hand of having trust with his coaches due to him playing in all 13 games last year. A month's worth of strong spring ball can do that much more to get him more targets once fall arrives.

Oklahoma receiver Jer'Michael Carter | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Carter showed a knack for making pivotal plays. Against Tennessee, he picked up a key third down on a scoring drive. In the first matchup against Alabama, his plays kept the Sooner offense driving and, more importantly, the clock ticking.

The playoff game against the Crimson Tide flashed Carter's ability to stretch the field. Three catches for 46 yards were his season-high, but Carter climbing the ladder for a big third down conversion showed that he's potentially more than a fourth option.

In 2026, OU's offense will need all hands on deck. Carter's spring can provide the Sooners with the confidence that they will have a depth advantage at receiver.